US couple didn't declare police investigation into son's death during NZ visa bid

Seth Johnson fell ill while his parents were out of town, but they decided to pray for him instead of ringing for help.

Two Americans who moved to New Zealand after their son died of suspected neglect didn’t declare they were under police investigation when they applied for visas.

The Minnesota District Attorney alleged Seth Johnson, 7, died in a vomit-soaked bed after a weeks-long illness that his parents, Tim and Sarah Johnson, failed to properly address – instead administering “medical honey” and praying over him.

In 2017, the Johnsons didn’t show up to their court appearance in relation to Seth’s death and a warrant was issued for their arrest on gross misdemeanour child neglect charges – but the pair had moved to Auckland.

Immigration NZ said the couple was able to enter the country after being granted an essential skills work visa for Tim Johnson’s work as a mechanical engineer at KanDO in Auckland’s Mt Wellington.

A spokesperson at KanDo confirmed Tim Johnson had worked at the company, but left in June 2021.

Immigration NZ’s acting general manager of border and visa operations Michael Carley said when the couple applied for visas, they didn’t declare they were under police investigation in the US.

In 2017, a year after their visas were accepted, Carley said the Ministry of Social Development contacted Immigration NZ and advised the Johnsons had hired a lawyer in the US to represent them.

Carley said there was no record of US authorities reaching out to Immigration NZ in relation to the charges against the couple, but staff did reach out to US authorities to confirm charges when they were made aware.

“Inquiries were undertaken into their visa applications but we couldn’t establish whether they were aware they were under investigation or likely to be charged when they lodged their applications.

Supplied Tim and Sarah Johnson applied for visas in 2016. (This image has not been significantly cropped, it was uploaded this way).

“Where INZ finds false or misleading information was provided as part of an application for a visa, prosecution or deportation would then be considered.”

Carley said it was clearly outlined to applicants the consequences of providing false or misleading information during the visa application process.

During the couple’s five years in New Zealand, Sarah Johnson worked as a children’s ministry director at Cession Community Church in Auckland’s Highland Park.

In an email sent to church members after her role at Cession was revealed by Stuff, leaders said they believed “high standards of care” to all members had been maintained.

According to criminal complaints, Seth endured extensive trauma from an inflamed pancreas and possible infections until his death.

He also had multiple bruises on his body, especially on his cheek, forearms, chest, buttocks and stomach.

In his final days, Seth was allegedly left in the care of his 16-year-old brother while the Johnsons attended a wedding.

Seth was adopted by the Johnsons when he was 4 and in the weeks before his death, they said he would throw himself down the stairs and hit his head.

The couple had "issues with going to doctors" and never sought medical attention for Seth, the complaints said.

Doctors found Seth died of acute untreated pancreatitis and possible sepsis. He had sores on his body indicating long periods of immobility.