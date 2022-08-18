Jellicoe Park homicide: Friend of man fatally attacked was also punched, kicked on the ground

Nigel Fuatimu, 21, died in Jellicoe Park in Manurewa on October 3, 2020.

The friend of a man fatally attacked in an Auckland park was also punched in the face and kicked on the ground.

Nigel Fuatimu​​ died in Jellicoe Park, Manurewa, on the night of October 3, 2020, after socialising with friends, drinking and listening to Samoan music.

The Crown's case is Fuatimu and his friend Samtuiosa Osa​​ were “jumped” and randomly attacked.

Isaac Ramese-Stanley​​​ and Simon Tavita​​​ are jointly charged with murdering Fuatimu. Kitiona Stanley​​ is charged with assault with intent to injure Osa.

The trio deny the charges against them and are on trial at the High Court at Auckland in front of a jury and Justice Paul Davison.

On Thursday, Fereti (Fred) Timu’a​ told prosecutor ‘Aminiasi Kefu​ he had been working with Osa, Fuatimu and Taumafai Collins​ on October 3 before they finished at 1pm agreeing to meet up later that night.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Four friends were drinking at Jellicoe Park in October 2020 before they were randomly attacked.

Timu’a and Osa stopped at a liquor store and began drinking. Osa was quite drunk before Collins and Fuatimu arrived at Osa’s house, Timu’a said.

At some point in the night Timu’a and Collins went to get some food as Osa was “pretty drunk”.

“Osa was drunk and throwing the cans all around him and I was trying to calm him down,” Timu’a said.

The four friends later went to Jellicoe Park singing Samoan songs and drinking.

“We just sing out loud... someone came and attacked us and the next thing I know I got hit,” Timu’a said.

Timu’a was punched on the nose before he fell to the floor covering his face to protect himself.

While on the floor he was kicked and tried to see the two men attacking.

Timu’a was shown a picture of himself taken after the incident which showed dried blood around his nose and mouth.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Nigel Fuatimu died at Jellicoe Park on Octoer 3, 2020.

Collins then told him to “run”.

They returned to Osa’s house but stopped and looked back noticing Fuatimu and Osa weren’t there.

Timu’a and Collins ran back to the park only to find Fuatimu lying in the park, face down.

“We went there and tried to wake him up... I was trying to look for a telephone,” Timu’a said.

Timu’a was teary when he was shown a picture of his friend lying on his back in the middle of the park with a defibrillator pad on his chest.

The trial continues.