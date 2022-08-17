Man unsuccessfully appeals his conviction for injuring with reckless disregard

A man, from Brazil, who punched another in man in Queenstown has had his appeal over his conviction dismissed.

A man, who punched a man so hard he ended up with compound fractures to his jaw, has unsuccessfully tried to appeal conviction saying the immigration consequences are out of proportion to his offending.

Matheus Portela Chaves was found guilty of injuring the victim with reckless disregard after an incident in Queenstown on June 2021, and was sentenced to 150 hours’ community work and 12 months’ supervision.

He had applied to be discharged without conviction.

Chaves was initially on Camp St where he met a group of friends. An altercation happened between Chaves and the victim. Chaves was pushed and he responded by landing a heavy punch to the victim’s jaw.

The victim ended up with a compound fractures to his jaw and needed three titanium plates inserted into his jaw and 13 screws put in.

During the judge alone trial, Judge Walker summarised the Chaves’ video interview where he acknowledged being in the altercation but that he did it in response to being pushed forcefully in the chest and that he was concerned about the presence of other people.

However, Judge Walker did not accept Chaves’ defence of self-defence, saying the “heavy blow” he delivered a significantly disproportionate response to the physical force applied to him, and that he had two clear escape routes.

An immigration advisor supplied an affidavit to say that it was most likely a deportation notice would be issued against Chaves.

Judge Walker accepted there was a real and appreciable risk of him being deported and the consequences of deportation would be significant, but he determined the gravity of the offending was higher than that in Rahim v R, a case relied on by the defence.

Justice Osborne’s, in the High Court, ordered leave for Chaves’ leave to file his affidavit but the appeal was dismissed.

“...one merits further discussion, namely [Chaves’] evidence in relation to childhood threats. In his affidavit in support of his application for a discharge without conviction he recorded ‘In Brazil, where I am from street right is extremely dangerous and violent. The first time I remember fearing for my life, I was just 8 years old when a man pulled a knife on me. My sister said “run Matheus” and I did. I thought I was going to die’,” the judgement says.