Curious duo who broke into prison lucky to avoid jail sentence

Prisons usually have people break out of them, but two lads doing a bit of lunchtime exploration wanted to see inside the long-closed spooky Wellington Prison at Mt Crawford.

Shaun Backman-Playford​ and Atarea Joseph​ were on a break from a nearby job site and hardly made any attempt not to be seen.

It was broad daylight, not long before 2pm on October 22 last year, and they were wearing their hi-vis vests.

With wire snips they cut through the outer fence, turned a security camera around and then used bolt cutters to get through the locks into the prison, which closed in 2012.

READ MORE:

* Refugee family's car among those wrecked and dumped outside Wellington prison

* How to Escape from Prison: Kiwi Paul Wood's highly inspiring transformation

* Disused prison now a 'destruction derby' venue and dumping ground

* 51 years behind bars: the strange life of Alf Vincent, New Zealand's longest-serving prisoner

* Nevay Rd home to old prison and Wellington's most expensive house



Then it was just wandering, taking photos and video of the cells containing now bare wire bunks with the rusted frames and reading the graffiti on the walls.

Names are still on cubbyholes and in some rooms clothing appears abandoned on the floor.

Outside in the now weed covered yards, they could see the primitive toilets and enclosing walls.

Until police turned up and arrested them. Security had spotted them on internal cameras.

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ The last prisoner moved out of Wellington Prison in 2012. Now it is home to weeds and - some say - ghosts. (Video first published in 2016)

The prison was built in 1927 and four executions took place there in the 1930s. Now it’s used mostly by boy racers.

Joseph’s lawyer Blake Dawson​ told Wellington District Court judge Peter Hobbs​ it was silly, with the most serious thing they did was to damage the locks.

He said there was no theft or anything like spray-painting.

Dawson called it urban exploration – of usually abandoned man-made structures.

Backman-Playford’s lawyer Tony Shaw​ said they were just out on a frolic of their own on lunch break with no real intent to cause damage at the site, although he acknowledged they did have to cut the locks to get inside.

Initially the pair had been charged with burglary of the prison but on Wednesday the charges were reduced to unlawfully on property, wilful damage and possession of burglary instruments.

They pleaded guilty.

Judge Hobbs was not convinced it was just a lark, saying there was some premeditation since they had the tools with them.

Yard of Mount Crawford Prison on Miramar Peninsula, Wellington, photographed in January 1950 by an Evening Post photographer.

He sentenced them to 40 hours of community service each – the minimum he is allowed to give – and ordered them to pay $226.07 each in reparation for the damage done.

After the hearing Backman-Playford said they had gone into the infamous cell 14, reputed to be haunted.

He said the whole prison was daunting.

Backman-Playford, who had a relative in the prison once, said they were just wandering about, having a look at what former inmates had written on the walls.

“We were just looking at the history of the place.”