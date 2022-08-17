Woman charged in relation to death of off-duty St John ambulance officer

Sean Dickey, 22, was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle in April.

Charges have been laid over the death of off-duty St John ambulance officer Sean Dickey, who was killed in April while riding his motorcycle.

A 60-year-old woman has been charged with operating a vehicle carelessly causing death and operating a vehicle carelessly causing injury.

She appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday and has been remanded to appear again on August 30.

The crash between two motorcycles and a car happened at the intersection of Aidanfield Dr and Halswell Rd about 6.45pm on April 19, 2022.

Dickey died at the scene while the other motorcyclist, also an off-duty ambulance officer, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Dickey was previously described by his parents as a “beautiful soul” who had been a St John cadet since he was 6 years old.

St John Ambulance Canterbury District operations manager Curt Ward said at the time of the crash the “devastating loss” had been felt across the St John whānau.