Woman sentenced over fatal car crash after failing to give way to driver performing an illegal move

David Armstrong was killed when he undertook the car driven by Lucilla Brunt on SH2 in Upper Hutt.

Thirteen seconds was all it took on a late spring day in 2020 to forever change the lives of two families, following a car crash on Upper Hutt’s State Highway 2.

Twenty-year-old David Armstrong​ died and Lucilla Brunt​ has been found guilty of careless driving causing death and now has a conviction.

The pair had been driving in separate vehicles on SH2. They had both been stopped at the Gibbons St lights, and when the lights turned green, left about the same time. The two lanes then merged into one. Brunt’s car clipped Armstrong’s, and the collision killed him and injured two others in another car.

READ MORE:

* Trio charged after series of serious crashes across Manawatū

* Christchurch man steps in to stop motorists causing fatal crash

* Young driver's bit of 'fun' ended in police chase

* Spate of crashes leaves two dead, others critical

* Fleeing driver hits car, closing State Highway 2 north of Wellington, police say



Wellington District Court judge Michael Mika​ found that the cause of the crash was that neither had given way to the other.

He found Brunt, 36, guilty, of careless driving causing death. He found that a reasonable and prudent driver would have reduced their speed to let Armstrong in – even though he was performing an illegal driving manoeuvre.

On Thursday, Armstrong’s mother Nicola Armstrong​ sobbed as she read her victim impact statement to the court, of being told on her driveway that her son, David – who had an identical twin Cain – had died.

“Simple words cannot express my total devastation, my whole world stopped.”

She said even now his brother was mistaken for David and had to tell people he had died.

Nicola Armstrong she was stunned by how many people were affected by David’s death.

“Some days I simply can’t go out and face these people. It’s still so raw, and the huge overwhelming range of emotions I feel only adds to it.”

Letting go of his body to be cremated was the hardest thing she had ever done.

“All I have of him is a small box of ashes, all I have of his life.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Judge Mika ordered a woman to do community work and disqualified her from driving after finding her guilty of careless driving causing death.

Crown prosecutor Grant Burston​ told the judge the death of David Armstrong brought devastation on his family.

He said Armstrong breached the road rules, trying to underpass in a merging, then single, lane.

Despite his bad driving, a reasonable and prudent driver would have allowed the bad driver to pass, he said.

Brunt’s lawyer Mike Antunovic​ said he was sure if she could go through those 13 seconds again she would make a different choice.

“She failed to back off and allow him to go ahead and was found guilty for encouraging him to commit a rule breach.”

He asked the judge to consider discharging Brunt without conviction.

Judge Mika, however, did not accept that the consequences of the conviction were out of all proportion and sentenced her to 200 hours’ community service and disqualified her from driving for six months.