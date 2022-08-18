Man found with large amount of cannabis previously sentenced for causing death of best friend while drug driving

A man serving a home detention sentence for causing a crash, while under the influence of drugs, which killed his best friend, has been dealt with in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday after being found in possession of cannabis. (File Photo)

A man who killed his best friend in a crash while under the influence of drugs has been found in possession of a large amount of cannabis following a search of his bedroom.

Marshall Darrin Higginson appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.

In December last year, the 23-year-old was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention on charges related to a 2019 fatal crash, which killed Hayden Bartlett.

NZ Herald reported Higginson had been under the influence of MDMA, cannabis and methamphetamine when the car he was driving failed to take a bend on State Highway 3, near Piopio, on December 30, 2019.

Unsplash A large amount of cannabis, stored in glass jars, was found in Marshall Higginson’s bedroom during a police search. (File photo)

The 6am crash killed Barlett, who was described as Higginson’s best friend, and left a female passenger with serious leg injuries.

The police summary of facts related to Higginson’s latest offending said a search warrant was carried out at a Parklands Ave address in Bell Block on May 5, about 1.30pm.

A quantity of cannabis was found in a grow room in the garage of the address, which belonged to Higginson’s flatmate.

However, Higginson owned up to being in possession of 129 grams of the class C drug, which was stored in glass jars in his bedroom.

When spoken to by police, Higginson said he had a “medicinal cannabis card” but could not afford the ongoing prescription costs so asked his flatmate to supply him with the drug.

Higginson’s flatmate was also charged after the drug find and is currently before the court.

Judge Paul Keller said what gave him pause in sentencing Higginson was the large amount of cannabis found in his possession, not withstanding the medical prescription he had for the drug.

However, he endorsed the penalty sought by defence lawyer Julian Hannam, and sentenced him to a six-month good behaviour bond.