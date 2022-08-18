'Someone they weren’t expecting': Who killed Sean Buis?

Police are investigating the death of a man in Dunedin who was fatally hit by a car. (Video first published on July 22, 2022)

Sean Buis was killed near a popular Dunedin lookout, and now police are appealing for information.

The update on that homicide investigation – Operation Unity – featured on Ten 7 Aotearoa, which screened on TVNZ 2 on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Unity Park on Eglinton Rd on the evening of July 21, after receiving reports of a man injured by a vehicle.

Buis, 28, was unable to revived, and died at the scene.

Police 10/7 Sean Buis, 28, was killed on Eglinton Rd, Dunedin.

This week Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh confirmed police had since recovered a 2003 red Ford Falcon from a South Dunedin property.

He told the programme that on that night, Buis had parked at the Unity Park lookout with an associate, with the intention of meeting someone else.

However, two vehicles have pulled-up, including the red Ford Falcon, which included ‘’someone they weren’t expecting’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police at the scene of a homicide investigation at Eglinton Rd, Dunedin.

Police believe an incident unfolded at the lookout, causing Buis to leave his vehicle and head on foot towards the nearby Eglinton Rd.

The red Ford Falcon has left the car park, headed along Eglinton Rd where it struck Buis, who received critical injuries.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Paramedics, firefighters and police at the scene of an incident involving a car and a person.

Police recovered the vehicle ten days after the crash, understood to be from a South Dunedin address, and it underwent forensic testing.

’’What we need to establish now is who was driving the vehicle that night, that day, or the days before and after,’’ Leigh said.

Police 10/7 The red Ford Falcon police allege was involved in the death of Sean Buis

Police had uncovered items of interest from that vehicle, which had also sustained damage consistent with the Eglinton Rd incident.

Leigh said police would be talking to people soon in connection with the case, and he urged those involved to contact police first ‘’to give them their opportunity to tell us what happened that night’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Flowers mark the site where Sean Buis, of Dunedin, was killed at Unity Park, off Eglinton Rd, in the suburb of Mornington.

The family wanted answers over his death, he said.

Anyone with information for the investigation team, including who was in that vehicle, was urged to call the Ten 7 information line on 0800 107 4636.