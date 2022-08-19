Trio accused of murder of Taranaki farmworker appear in High Court

William Candy, 39, left, and Ethan Webster, 18, have made deemed not guilty pleas at an appearance in the High Court at New Plymouth. They have been charged with the alleged murder of farmworker Jacob Ramsay.

The trio charged with the murder of a Taranaki farmworker have pleaded not guilty to the alleged killing.

William Candy, 39, faces charges of murder and kidnapping, Jodie Shannon Hughes, 30, is charged with murder, kidnapping and burglary, while 18-year-old Ethan Webster faces a murder charge.

The trio are accused of killing Jacob Ramsay, after his body was found at an Upper Kina Rd address in Oaonui, South Taranaki on July 31.

The 33-year-old father was employed as a farmworker at the time of his death.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Jodie Shannon Hughes, 30, was also charged with murder and appeared in the High Court.

The three all lived on the same road as Ramsay.

Court documents show Candy and Hughes lived together at an Upper Kina Rd property, while Webster live on the road but at a different address.

During their appearance in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday, all three entered deemed not guilty pleas to the charges they face.

NZ Police/Supplied Jacob Ramsay’s body was found at a rural South Taranaki property on July 31 and his death is being treated as a homicide. (File photo).

Justice Rebecca Ellis advised of a possible trial date of August 14, 2023, before remanding each into custody ahead of a case review hearing on October 21.

Candy and Webster appeared via audio-visual link from Whanganui prison, while Hughes was currently on remand at Arohata prison.

Interim name suppression was granted at the group’s initial court hearings, but this lapsed on Friday, and no fresh application was made.

Ramsay’s wife Sarah was present in court for the hearing, as were other members of his family, along with supporters for Hughes.

Ahead of the High Court hearing, Justice Ellis granted media applications to photograph the accused.

A Givealittle page to raise money for Ramsay’s family had so far garnered more than $12,000 in donations.