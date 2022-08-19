What we know about the children found dead in suitcases

The remains of two young children were inside suitcases left at an Auckland storage unit for "a number of years".

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

The human remains found in suitcases at a property in south Auckland have been confirmed by police as belonging to two children.

The bodies, which were discovered on August 11, are now at the centre of a homicide investigation.

Here’s what we know and what we don’t know about the case.

READ MORE:

* Two dead children were in Auckland storage unit 'for a number of years'

* Human remains came from Safe Store Papatoetoe after storage unit auction

* Human remains at Auckland home were brought there unwittingly from storage unit



Who were the children?

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said on Thursday the children were still to be formally identified, but they had family in New Zealand.

He said he couldn’t give their exact ages, but it was believed they were between 5 and 10 years old.

Vaaelua said it was possible their families may not be aware they were dead and he felt for them.

David White/Stuff Police on Moncrieff Ave in Clendon Park after the remains were discovered.

“A lot of us [police officers] are parents and we have a job to do and we're doing our very best to conclude the inquiry and identify the victims.”

DNA testing was being used to confirm the identities of the children.

Vaaelua was asked whether the children were related and whether they were boys or girls, but would not comment.

How and when did the children die?

Vaaelua said it was believed they died “a number of years” ago.

Their bodies were then placed into two suitcases, which were stored in a locker at Safe Store Papatoetoe for between three and four years.

Vaaelua did not answer questions on Thursday about how the children died. He said a post-mortem investigation was yet to be carried out.

He did not say if any suspects had been identified in relation to the case, but did say Interpol, the international police organisation, had been contacted.

James Halpin/Stuff The suitcases were taken home by one unlucky family after they won an auction for a Safe Store unit.

How were the bodies discovered?

Residents of a house on Moncrieff Ave in Clendon Park bought the contents of the storage locker in an auction.

Such auctions are held when the owner of a locker stops paying their bill. The manager of another, unrelated storage company said going to auction was a lengthy process that often involved lawyers and could take up to six months.

“It sounds like, in this instance, the original storer either abandoned [the unit] or had fallen into arrears and it meant the facility took steps to clear the unit,” she said.

The Clendon Park family took the contents of the unit to their home on a trailer. They did not know the contents of the trailer-load of goods until they returned home.

David White/Stuff The unowned property was brought to the south Auckland property on a trailer.

The residents found the bodies on August 11 and alerted police about 1.30pm that day.

Neighbours described seeing them unloading a suitcase off the trailer, opening it, then standing back as if in shock.

Neighbours also said there was a “wicked smell” coming from the home before police descended.

Police said the family was “understandably distressed” about the find.

A resident said they had been provided with victim support.

What else was found in the storage unit?

There were household and personal items in the storage unit with the suitcases, police said, but did not go into details.

Officers were using those items to assist them to identify the victims.