At least four ramraids in greater Christchurch overnight

Several Christchurch stores have been ramraided overnight in Christchurch.

Cars have been used to ram into Oak Village Food mart in Halswell, Alex Store on Clyde Rd in Bryndwr, Three Arrows Diary in Prebbleton and Roberts St dairy in Lincoln.

Alex Store owner Alex Lee said a car was used to gain entry into his vape shop.

He believed the offender stole vapes and cash from the store.

“Someone crushed my shop with a car ... I can’t get into [the shop] right now. Police are there now.”

Lee said a staff member arriving at the store just after 7am saw the ramraid happen.

Police are investigating.