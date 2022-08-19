Three youths arrested after five ramraids in greater Christchurch overnight

The offenders can be seen ramming a dairy on Roberts St in Lincoln to gain access and steal goods from the store.

Three youths have been arrested after ramraids at five stores in Christchurch and Selwyn left a “trail of destruction”.

Christchurch area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the burglaries happened on Sawyers Arms Rd, Ensign St and Ilam Rd in Christchurch, Springs Rd in Prebbleton, and Robert St in Lincoln.

The first happened about 4am on Friday, and the last about 7am.

“This offending has left a trail of destruction and I understand many shop owners will be understandably upset and angry this morning” Todd said.

The three youths are facing multiple charges, including aggravated burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police. Further arrests are expected.

Cars were used to ram into Oak Village Food mart in Halswell, Alex Store on Clyde Rd in Bryndwr, a store on Ilam Rd, Three Arrows Diary in Prebbleton, and Lincoln dairy on Roberts St in Lincoln.

Alex Store owner Alex Lee said a car was used to gain entry into his vape shop.

He believed the offender stole vapes and cash from the store.

“Someone crushed my shop with a car ... I can’t get into [the shop] right now. Police are there now.”

Lee said a staff member arriving at the store about 7am saw the ramraid happen.

Lincoln dairy owner Shehan Saparamadu said he believed three males and a female raided his store just after 5am.

Saparamadu was feeling “gutted and stressed”, but relieved he had insurance for the shop.

“It’s very annoying, you still lose money. As a dairy we have done so many things for the community,” he said.

Disposable vapes, vape products and cash was stolen, but Saparamadu was not yet sure how much had been taken.

He said one car was used to ram the door and another was used as a getaway car.

Saparamadu is a part of a night watch in the Selwyn area, and he encouraged more people to join him.

Todd said police acted quickly and had taken three offenders into custody.

“Youth offending is an issue that is wider than police and we will continue to work with partner agencies and the community to find solutions.”

The youths are due to appear in Christchurch Youth Court in due course, he said.

Police are making inquiries to locate others believed to be involved.