Man faces attempted murder charge after Lyttelton home invasion

Residential properties in Lyttelton, Christchurch – the port town where a couple were attacked in a home invasion.

A man charged over an alleged home invasion in Lyttelton, Christchurch, now faces an attempted murder charge.

Emergency services were called to St Davids St about 7.45pm on August 4.

A man and woman, understood to be a married couple, were injured. One was treated for serious injuries and the other for moderate injuries. A third person was taken into custody.

The man, in his 60s, earlier appeared in the Christchurch District Court charged with unlawfully entering a property using a pistol as a weapon and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man now faces a charge of attempting to murder a man at the address.

Police allege that, while in Lyttelton, the man was unlawfully in possession of a ruger semi-automatic pistol, a Smith and Wesson revolver, a sterling model 300 handgun, an accelerator model handgun, a ruger revolver and a small silver handgun.

The man, who has interim name suppression,k is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

He is also charged with unlawfully possessing a restricted weapon, a maglite torch gun and two mag pen guns in Christchurch.

The man, who has interim name suppression, is due to appear in court on Friday.

A police spokesperson earlier said the people involved in the incident knew each other.

The injured man earlier declined to comment.