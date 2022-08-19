Prominent Christchurch eye surgeon facing attempted murder charge over alleged armed home invasion

Dr Ian Dallison has been charged with attempted murder following an incident on August 4.

A prominent Christchurch eye surgeon allegedly tried to murder a man and attacked his wife during an alleged armed home invasion.

Dr Ian William Dallison can be named after an appearance in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

The 65-year-old pleaded not guilty to the six charges he faces following an incident on St Davids St, Lyttelton on August 4.

Dallison was already charged with unlawfully entering a property using a pistol as a weapon and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He now faces a charge of attempting to murder a man at the address.

Police allege that Dallison unlawfully took to Lyttelton six firearms – a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, a Smith and Wesson revolver, a sterling model 300 handgun, an accelerator model handgun, a Ruger revolver and a small silver handgun.

He is charged with unlawfully possessing a restricted weapon, a Maglite torch gun and two mag pen guns in Christchurch.

Dallison’s lawyer, Kerryn Beaton QC, told Judge Bruce Davidson he no longer sought interim name suppression.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected trial by jury. Dallison, wearing an orange shirt and glasses, was silent for most of the hearing.

Dallison is a doctor at Christchurch eye surgery. His bio, since removed from the website, said he worked in acute and general ophthalmology and performed cataract and glaucoma surgery, as well as correcting abnormal eye movements and direction.

“Outside of work, I try to keep up my fitness by running in the hills. I also like the arts, especially opera, and the odd Pinot.”

A police spokesperson earlier said the people involved in the incident knew each other.

The injured man earlier declined to comment. The couple suffered serious and moderate injuries.

The case has been transferred to the High Court for the man’s next appearance on September 9. No bail application was made.