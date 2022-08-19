Christchurch builder pleads guilty to $300,000 tax evasion

A Christchurch builder evaded more than $300,000 in tax by using his company account to buy Uber Eats and spend money in the United States, Mexico and Australia.

Christopher David Win appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday before Judge Michelle Duggan.

The 39-year-old from Woolston pleaded guilty to four representative charges relating to PAYE, GST and income tax. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 6.

The alleged offending happened in Christchurch between August 2017 and August 2020.

Win is a sole trader who has been trading under the name Win Building since July 2015.

On February 4, 2016, his accountant registered him as an employer with Inland Revenue. The application form noted there was one employee.

Win was required to deduct and pay PAYE to Inland Revenue monthly by the 20th of the month.

Between November 2017 to September 2019, Win employed eight workers and deducted PAYE from their wages and filed PAYE returns accounting for the deductions from employees’ wages. But for each month within that period, except between May 2018 and July 2018, he did not pay the deducted amounts by the due date.

The amount of PAYE deductions not paid totalled $176,000.

Analysis of the Win Building bank account showed funds were available to pay the PAYE by the relevant due date, or at least make a part payment, on 19 occasions. The funds were instead used for other purposes such as personal expenditure.

Win also failed to pay about $130,000 in GST and $18,000 in income tax. The total money owed was $328,000.

According to the summary of facts, Win had a tax agent acting for him from February 2016 to March 2019. The agent told authorities they met with Win and reminded him of his PAYE obligations and the consequences of failing to meet them.

Inland Revenue contacted Win “multiple times” by letter and phone regarding his outstanding GST and PAYE debt, and his income tax returns.

An analysis of his bank accounts found he used them for “significant personal expenditure”.

“Examples of the expenditure include Uber and Uber Eats, debt recovery services, cash withdrawals, drawings and overseas transactions in the USA, Mexico and Australia totalling $224,942.”

On 25 occasions, Win would have had funds available to pay his PAYE and GST debts for the periods in question.

Win was adjudicated bankrupt on August 20, 2020. There was no prospect of the tax debts now being paid.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $50,000.