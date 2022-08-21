Angry patient of alleged imposter doctor says 'heads should roll'

A furious immunocompromised woman says her treatment for a serious respiratory illness has been set back months after she was examined by an alleged imposter doctor.

The account from the woman – the first person seen by Yuvaraj Krishnan to speak publicly – calls into question statements made by health officials, who said that there was “no compromise to any patient’s care” as a result of his employment.

“His actions have had a real impact on patients,” the woman told Stuff. “I feel let down. I’m angry.”

Krishnan, 30, was employed as a doctor by Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau (formerly Counties Manukau District Health Board) for about six months until it emerged he had no formal medical qualifications. He was sacked on August 10.

Health officials previously said he began working in a clinical research position in the respiratory department at Middlemore Hospital in February and reviewed patients, under supervision.

Police allege Krishnan, who was born in Papakura, secured the job using a fake annual practising certificate, a document doctors need to be able to work in New Zealand.

He appeared in Manukau District Court on a forgery charge on Thursday afternoon, and was released on bail without plea.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Yuvaraj Krishnan appears in the Manukau District Court via video link on Thursday.

Since Stuff revealed details of the scandal more than a week ago, health officials have been contacting the 81 patients Krishnan examined while he was employed by Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau.

One of them, a mother-of-three, who asked to remain anonymous, said she received a call from an apologetic official on Thursday morning alerting her to the fact she’d been seen by the alleged fraudster.

The woman, aged in her 30s, said she had a serious respiratory illness and was referred to Botany SuperClinic as a Middlemore Hospital outpatient in early June.

It was there that she first met Krishnan, she said, and it wasn’t in a clinical research setting. Stuff understands he spent the bulk of his time working at Botany SuperClinic, rather than Middlemore Hospital, while employed by Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau.

“I sat in the waiting room. I was very wheezy, and he came and called me,” the woman said. “He introduced himself as a respiratory specialist. I actually said to him, ‘You’re so young looking to be working as a respiratory specialist’. He sort of just laughed it off.”

SUPPLIED Yuvaraj Krishnan examined about 80 patients while working for Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau.

The woman said during the consultation, which lasted about 20 minutes and wasn’t conducted under supervision, Krishnan looked through X-rays of her lungs, then made her sit on a bed and listened to her chest.

She said he told her that she had pulmonary fibrosis – a lung disease – but there wasn’t much he could do until after she’d had a CT scan and other tests.

Krishnan prescribed the woman a new steroid inhaler and renewed a course of steroids.

The woman said she’d been in and out of hospital for many years, and often felt like she wasn’t getting the treatment she needed.

“He made me feel like I could trust him because he [said he] was going to fight for me. I raved about him to my family when I got home – how he was charismatic and how I felt like he listened.”

News that Krishnan wasn’t the doctor she thought he was, had come as a shock.

“I feel stupid because he fooled me. He gave me so much false hope. All his medical advice means nothing. It’s months of my life wasted. It’s so overwhelming.”

Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau’s handling of the situation amounted to “gross misconduct” and “heads should roll”, she said.

“They should have done the required checks to make sure he was qualified to work with vulnerable patients like myself.”

And the delay in affected patients being contacted by officials was unacceptable.

Kathryn George/Stuff Yuvaraj Krishnan was employed by Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau for about six months.

“I don’t follow the news, but if I did I would have found out through the media, not the hospital. That’s rude. That’s disgusting.”

On Friday, Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau chief medical officer Dr Andrew Connolly said the organisation “wants to reiterate our sincere apologies to our affected patients”.

A “comprehensive and careful” investigation into the care Krishnan provided patients was ongoing.

“We acknowledge this has taken some time, but it was important we ascertain all the facts to ensure we give the best advice to our affected patients.”

Specialists had reviewed the medical records and treatment plans of all patients Krishnan had examined, Connolly said.

“These treatment plan reviews have shown the former employee was supervised (with a senior medical officer present in the clinic) during their consultations. They further demonstrated no physical harm to any of our affected patients.”

Officials were continuing to contact patients seen by Krishnan “and offer them further support, including clinical reviews where necessary”.

A review into the organisation’s recruitment vetting processes was ongoing, Connolly said.

Prior to securing the Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau job, Krishnan worked in a non-clinical role in an Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) Covid-19 contact tracing team based at Greenlane Clinical Centre from December 2020 to February 2022.

He completed a three-year Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Sydney in 2016. He then studied at Jagiellonian University School of Medicine in Poland, but did not graduate.