Man facing charges in relation to Invercargill ramraid to spend birthday behind bars

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Invercargill District Court on a raft of charges in relation to an alleged ramraid.

Zachary Dean Soper, 27, appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Friday on charges of using a tomahawk to assault a person with the intent to rob, two charges of stealing cars, possession of methamphetamine, unlawfully entering a building with the intent to commit a crime and falling to stop for police between August 16 and 18.

Soper, who will turn 28 on Sunday, was remanded in custody without plea by Judge Duncan Harvey and was expected to reappear on August 30.

The alleged ramraid was at NZ Safety Blackwoods on Bill Richardson Dr on Thursday morning.

Evan Harding/Stuff Builder Jaz O'Kane repairing the Found My Way store in Windsor.

Charges also included unlawfully taking a vehicle used in the incident.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating an alleged ramraid of Found My Way store in Windsor on Monday.