Bodies in suitcases: How did two children remain undiscovered in a storage unit for years?

The remains of two young children were inside suitcases left at an Auckland storage unit for "a number of years".

Since the remains of two school-aged children were found in suitcases at a property in south Auckland, questions are being asked about how they could slip through the cracks and lie undiscovered for so long.

Believed to be aged between 5 and 10, the children, whose bodies were discovered August 11, are now at the centre of a homicide investigation, after suitcases with their remains were unwittingly brought to a house in Clendon Park, Auckland.

The children are believed to be of Asian descent, with family in New Zealand and Korea.

Their remains had been kept in a locker at Safe Store Papatoetoe for between three and four years before the locker was sold in an auction.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said at this stage the children were yet to be formally identified.

Former police negotiator Lance Burdett said if the children had been living in Aotearoa they likely attended school at some stage.

“If that is the case you would expect the school would have tried to contact family when they stopped showing up.

“But unfortunately there’s not always a lot of follow up with this sort of thing – they’d need to find a contact for the family and they could just say they’ve gone overseas or something similar.”

David White/Stuff Police on Moncrieff Ave in Clendon Park the day after the remains were discovered.

Brendon Crompton, chief operating officer of Blue Light, a charity that helps empower youth who are un-enrolled in school, said some of the children they tried to contact hadn’t been in school for two or three years.

”If there are no reports of concern and no eyes on these children they fall through the cracks. School is a perfect place to watch a child’s wellbeing.

”If they’re not enrolled and their family can’t be contacted we lose the ability to find the family and children.”

Crompton said there was a gap in the system when it came to contacting children who stopped going to school.

He also said it was possible the two children found in the suitcases may have never attended school. Crompton believed there were many children in Aotearoa who were never even enrolled in school.

But Burdett said for two children to go missing in Aotearoa for a number of years was “extremely uncommon”.

“I’ve never seen a situation like this occur in my career – it’s very unique and very sad.”

Detective InspectorVaaelua said on Thursday, Interpol, the international police organisation, had been contacted in relation to the case.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua spoke to media about the children on Thursday afternoon.

Burdett said police didn’t go to Interpol “on a whim”, and it likely meant they had a strong lead or indication of who the children were, or who put them in the storage locker.

He also believed Interpol being involved meant whoever police were trying to track down was likely no longer in the country.

”I believe they’ll have found some interesting items in the unit – there’s always something left behind, and there’s probably letters or documents in there which will help lead to identification.”

Whoever was responsible for what may have happened to the children, Burdett believed they wouldn’t have done it before.

“I think this was a first time thing, with kids it’s most likely someone known to them and it could even be a tragedy where a parent or caregiver may have had some sort of mental break.

“Often the simplest answer for these sorts of things is the correct one, but at this stage anything could’ve happened.”