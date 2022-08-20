Wellington police appeal for help finding wanted man

Police are on the lookout for Nathaniel North, who is believed to be in the Wellington area.

Wellington police are appealing for the public’s help to track down a wanted man, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Police want to locate 33-year-old Nathaniel North, who is believed to be in the Wellington area.

They say he should not be approached by members of the public.

Anyone who can provide information about his whereabouts ir urged to call Police on 111 and quote file number 220819/7883.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.