New Year's Day murder: Friend who saw fatal assault took victim to hospital in vain, court hears

Elizabeth Adore Sheed, Lyndon Paul Sheed, middle, and Mitchell Thomas Carston, right, at the first day of their High Court trial on Monday. The three of them are jointly charged with the murder of Kane Alan Wayman.

A trio accused of the New Year’s Day murder of a man at a Christchurch gang pad assaulted him after he became intoxicated and disrespected their gang, a court has heard.

Kane Alan Wayman, 46, was dropped off at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition in his white Mercedes early on New Year’s Day 2021. He had suffered serious head injuries and died a short time later.

Mitchell Thomas Carston, Lyndon Paul Sheed and Elizabeth Adora Sheed are jointly charged with Wayman’s murder and appeared for their jury trial in the High Court at Christchurch on Monday. All three deny any involvement with the alleged assault.

Wayman, who was formerly in a relationship with Elizabeth Sheed, went to a party with her at the South Island headquarters of the Mongols motorcycle gang the night before. There, he was subject to a fatal attack instigated by Sheed, the woman he loved, the Crown alleged in its opening address.

Elizabeth’s father, Lyndon Sheed, who is a patched Mongols member, and gang prospect Mitchell Carston carried out the beating on Wayman along with other unidentified men on the driveway of the Burnham gang pad, the Crown alleged.

The beating was a culmination of Wayman’s disrespectful comments about the Mongols gang in the weeks leading up to his death and particularly on the night he died, the Crown argued.

Wayman had consumed large amounts of alcohol, ecstasy and methamphetamine at the party and made several comments that did not go down well with some attendees, the court heard.

Animosity was building towards Wayman as the night went on, the jury was told.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Elizabeth Adore Sheed, the woman Kane Wayman loved, instigated and encouraged the assault that killed him, the court has heard.

The Crown case is focussed on a witness who went to the party with both Wayman and Elizabeth Sheed (the witness has name suppression). They were a friend of Wayman’s and got along well with Sheed, having met her unexpectedly that day, the court heard.

They were inside the pad early on New Year’s Day when they heard yelling and swearing from the driveway, they said.

The witness said they ran outside and saw several men – including Lyndon Sheed and Carston – punching, kicking and stomping on Wayman until he was unresponsive.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lyndon Paul Sheed is charged murdering Kane Wayman on Jan 1, 2021.

Lyndon Sheed and Carston carried Wayman into the back of his white Mercedes following the assault, the witness said.

The witness drove him to Christchurch Hospital, before going to police to make a formal statement, they said.

The witness initially lied to police about what happened because they were scared, they said.

The witness was escorted to hospital by a team of firefighters who they stopped to ask for directions outside Canterbury Museum in the central city.

Wayman could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at 9.02am on January 1, 2021.

An autopsy found he died from blunt trauma to the head and neck. It noted he had an enlarged heart, possibly exacerbated by methamphetamine use.

The witness said Wayman expressed his love for Elizabeth Sheed often, but she seemed less interested in him.

While Elizabeth Sheed did not assault Wayman herself, she instigated and encouraged the fatal assault, both before it happened and while it was happening, making her a party to murder, Crown prosecutors told the court.

The Crown alleged she sent text messages to friends in the weeks before the party saying Wayman was “causing shit” and “needs to be dealt to”.

Police searching the Burnham property the next day found bloodstains on the driveway. The blood matched that of Wayman. Lyndon Sheed’s fingerprints were also found on Wayman’s car.

The trial continues.