Young musician 'felt like a puppet', 'froze' as he was sexually violated, Crown says

The man is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

A Kiwi musician froze and felt like a puppet when he says an Auckland man sexually violated him.

The Auckland man, who cannot be identified due to interim suppression orders, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and attempted sexual violation.

His trial began on Monday at the High Court at Auckland in front of jury and Justice Mary Peters.

Simon Foote, QC, told the jury the complainant was an accomplished musician back in 2013 when he was invited for dinner at the defendant’s house.

David White/Stuff Simon Foote, QC, is prosecuting on behalf of the Crown.

He accepted a glass of wine and, during the dinner, the conversation turned personal – with the defendant asking what the complainant’s sexuality and relationship status was, Foote told the jury.

“[The defendant] asked if he had anyone to teach or educate him in a sexual sense,” Foote said.

The defendant allegedly asked if the complainant was looking for a lover, which the musician said he was not.

It was a stormy night, and the complainant accepted an offer to stay the night.

After dinner, as the pair were watching television and the defendant kissed the complainant.

“[The complainant] was shocked and unsure what to do and in the moment he kissed him back,” Foote said.

He suddenly felt very woozy and unwell before he was led into the defendant’s bedroom before being undressed.

The musician then vomited twice before the defendant gave him a glass of water with white powder in, saying it would make him feel better.

”[The complainant] said he felt like a puppet, or childlike...everything was blurry,” Foote said.

David White/Stuff David Jones, QC, is acting for the Auckland man with name suppression.

The complainant was then led from the bathroom onto the bed where the defendant performed a sexual act on him.

“He felt so woozy he was unable to say or do anything of his own accord,” Foote said.

The defendant then lay down in the bed beside the musician and applied some lube, before attempting to get the complainant to perform a sexual act on him.

Again the complainant felt frozen, numb and unable to react, Foote told the jury.

“Don’t worry we’ll try again in the morning,” the man is alleged to have told the complainant.

The next morning, the musician woke up naked and told the man he needed to leave immediately.

When he got home he felt terribly hungover, and thought about going to the police, but decided not to do so at the time.

He went to the police back in 2019.

David Jones, QC, acting on behalf of the defendant, said a lot of material had been left out of the Crown summary.

He said there was a reasonable possibility that what happened wasn’t what the Crown had told the jury.

Jones asked the jury to focus on issues around consent.

“At the time the physical act was [the complainant] consenting and did [the defendant] believe he was consenting?”

The trial continues.