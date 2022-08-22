Young musician said he felt woozy, out of it when he alleges he was sexually violated

The man is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

A Kiwi musician froze when he says an Auckland man sexually violated him and later washed his mouth out with soap in an attempt to remove any hint of what happened, a court has heard.

The Auckland man, who cannot be identified due to interim suppression orders, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and attempted sexual violation.

His trial began on Monday at the High Court at Auckland in front of jury and Justice Mary Peters.

Simon Foote, QC, told the jury the complainant was an accomplished musician back in 2013 when he was invited for dinner at the defendant’s house.

David White/Stuff Simon Foote, QC, is prosecuting on behalf of the Crown.

The musician told the court it was a “horrifically stormy night” when he had driven to the man’s dimly lit house.

He accepted a glass of wine and, during the dinner, the conversation turned personal – with the defendant asking what the complainant’s sexuality and relationship status was.

The man asked the musician if he had anyone to teach him about being gay, the court heard.

The defendant also asked him if he was looking for a lover, to which the musician said his intentions were purely friendship.

“Another key thing that happened, [the defendant] came up to me and put his hand on my shoulders and massaged roughly.”

The defendant told the musician he had oils and could massage him.

“I was not enthusiastic about his advances.

“I didn’t go to his house with the intention of wanting a lover,” the musician said.

David White/Stuff David Jones, QC, is acting for the Auckland man with name suppression.

Because of the stormy weather, the defendant offered the musician to stay the night in a spare bedroom.

The defendant then led the musician into a “lair of gay icons and images”, which is the room the pair watched television in.

The defendant then kissed him, the court heard.

The musician said he was confused and felt like his trust had been breached.

“It was so fast and so shocking,” he said.

The musician said he began feeling very unwell and thought maybe he’d been drugged as he’d only had a couple of glasses of wine.

“I was sort of shocked by the act and almost out of body...I was aware what was happening but unable to do anything,” the musician said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The trial is being held at the High Court at Auckland.

The defendant then undressed himself and was naked before undressing the complainant, the court heard.

The musician then vomited twice before the defendant gave him a glass of white cloudy water, saying it would make him feel better.

The complainant was then led from the bathroom onto the bed where the defendant performed a sexual act on him, the court heard.

“I felt very woozy like I was going to faint.”

The musician said he told Foote he in no way wanted or initiated the sexual contact.

“I just didn’t want to be there, and I was horrified at the situation.”

The musician was feeling so unwell and out of it he just lay there hoping it would stop, the court heard.

“He then lent over to his night stand and got some lube,” the musician said.

“I believe he wanted to have sex with me.”

The defendant allegedly told the musician he didn’t have any condoms, but he trusted him.

He then tried to have sexual contact with the musician.

“I didn’t find him sexually attractive at all...I just didn’t want it at all,” the musician said.

“Don’t worry we’ll try again in the morning,” the man is alleged to have told the complainant.

The next morning, the musician woke up naked.

”I knew something was wrong...I needed to get out.”

Once he got home he still felt a little bit drunk or feeling the effects of something, he said.

“I went into the shower and lay on the bottom...I put soap on my mouth to remove any recollection of the events that happened,” the musician said.

That night he told his mum how he thought he had been sexually assaulted and drugged.

He decided not to go to the police because he thought he would not be believed.

“I was in escape mode and I wanted to put myself as far away from it as possible,” the musician said.

The musician also told a close friend he wanted to make sure it didn’t happen to anybody else.

He later told the police back in 2019.

Earlier on Monday, David Jones, QC, acting on behalf of the defendant, said a lot of material had been left out of the Crown’s case.

Jones asked the jury to focus on issues around consent.

The trial continues on Tuesday with Jones cross-examining the witness.