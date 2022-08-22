Dunedin police roundup: Teen assaults party goer, runaway cow, and car jumping on Castle St
A teen was arrested after a fight broke out at a Dunedin party, leaving a person with head injuries.
Police were called to the party on Ings Ave, in St Clair, after reports of a serious assault about 1.25am on Sunday.
A 16-year-old allegedly assaulted another person at the party, who required medical attention for head injuries.
The offender was located a short distance from the scene, and was charged with injuring with intent.
Earlier in the night, police spotted a 17-year-old jumping on cars, and damaging at least one windscreen, on Castle St, in the city’s student quarter.
The teen was arrested, and bailed.
Police were also called after a runaway cow was spotted wandering along State Highway 1, East Taieri-Allanton Rd, about 3am on Monday.
The cow failed to stop for police, and was pursued into Riverside Rd where it performed a U-turn in an attempt to evade officers.
“It was last seen running off to a paddock,” Bond said.
About 90 minutes earlier, police observed a vehicle “swerving all over” Hillside Rd.
The 31-year-old driver recorded 720 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.
Police stopped several drink-drivers over the weekend, including one on Balmacewen Rd who told police he had stopped drinking 14 hours earlier, but recorded 400mcg.
The incident showed why police did “anywhere/anytime checkpoints”, Bond said.
A 28-year-old stopped for speeding on Malvern St early on Saturday “was difficult to deal with because he was intoxicated”, Bond said.
The man, who had to be restrained to do a breath test, recorded a breath alcohol reading of 969mcg.
An hour later, a police patrol pulled over a vehicle being driven without its headlights on.
The 20-year-old driver recorded a reading of 728mcg.
“It is disappointing that we continue to catch multiple people each and every weekend for drink-driving.”
About 5pm on Sunday, police stopped the occupants of a stolen Nissan Note on Dalziel Rd.
The youths – aged between 14 and 17 – were taken home to their parents and would be referred to Youth Aid.