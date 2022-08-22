Ombudsman slams 'completely inappropriate' use of CCTV in prison bathrooms

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says prisoners are entitled to use the toilet and shower with some privacy.

The Ombudsman has released a report highly critical about the use of CCTV cameras capturing prisoners undressing, showering and going to the toilet.

The Otago Corrections Facility, located near Milton in South Otago, was subject to an unannounced inspection in October 2020.

The inspection was authorised by Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier, who said the resulting report “highlights some matters of significant concern that require urgent attention”.

The use of CCTV in showers and toilets at a prison unit “is a matter I continue to find in Corrections’ facilities”.

READ MORE:

* Part of Invercargill Prison closed after issues found with remand unit

* Chief Ombudsman's unannounced visit of Paremoremo prison reveals failures

* 'Orchestrated attack' by prisoners captured on CCTV



Prisoners should be able to use facilities, such as a toilet or shower, with some privacy, Boshier said.

He noted some of those prisoners were under the age of 18.

“It is completely inappropriate that CCTV covers showers and toilets.”

His report noted the use of CCTV may be degrading treatment and a breach of article 16 of the United Nations’ Convention against Torture (CAT).

But Department of Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said the Ombudsman raising concerns with CCTV in a prison was nothing new.

‘’We’ve always operated within the law on this.’’

Inmates in at-risk units needed to be monitored for potential self-harm, and using CCTV helped prevent deaths, he said.

Wilma McCorkindale/Stuff Otago Correctional Facility near Milton was part of an unannounced inspection that found CCTV cameras in the toilets and bathrooms.

Corrections was working to use pixelation with CCTV, with some sites already including that feature, Beales said.

The Ombudsman’s report noted that CCTV could be viewed by anyone entering the staff base, which presented a significant privacy issue.

Boshier also said over half of prisoners who responded to a survey said they had felt unsafe in the prison.

It was also recommended that the prison reduce the use of force against prisoners, including the use of pepper spray.

“Prisoners told my inspectors they were concerned about the risk of sexual assault when double-bunked,” Boshier said in the report.

“Some prisoners told Inspectors that when they raised concerns about the safety of double-bunking, they felt their concerns were dismissed by staff.”

However, staff told the inspectors that prisoners would say they felt unsafe because they did not want to share a cell.

He recommended the prison director ensure that prisoners understand how to raise safety concerns, particularly those relating to double-bunking, and that such concerns are documented and responded to.

Beales noted there had been a ‘’rise in violence’’ in the country’s prisoners, particularly towards staff.