Man who tried to pull two young girls into his car will serve sentence next to a school

Lakhbir Singh leaves the Hamilton District Court following his sentencing on two charges of assaulting children - complete strangers who he accosted as they were walking home from school.

A Hamilton man who pulled up next to two young girls, engaged them in conversation then attempted to pull them into his car will serve his home-based sentence next to a school.

Lakhbir Singh, 29, was sentenced to 12 months of intensive supervision when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court, after earlier being found guilty by Judge Philip Crayton of two counts of assault on a child.

The same judge had found him not guilty of an additional charge of kidnapping.

The assaults happened on March 1 in Hamilton. The street on which the incident occurred and the age of the children involved – to whom he was a complete stranger – were not referred to at Singh’s sentencing, however some details of the incident were recounted by the judge during the sentencing process.

READ MORE:

* Tinder swindler's cryptocurrency con followed by Covid checkpoint evasion

* Boy racer's racist remarks precede urination and sustained loss of traction

* Man sniffs, steals underwear because he 'couldn't help himself'



At his judge-alone trial Singh had been unable to account for why he had stopped, engaged the children in conversation and, when they were within reach, grabbed at them.

As Judge Crayton noted, it was still not completely clear whether Singh’s actions were sexually motivated – however it was definitely criminal behaviour.

“This was behaviour designed to get their confidence ... It is often referred to as grooming behaviour.

“My view of this offending was that it was not prompted or triggered by the children, but by your interest in the children ... It’s difficult to see any innocent motivation behind what you did.”

Crown prosecutor Kaleb Whyte had described Singh’s actions as “predatory”, while his lawyer Russell Boot said it was likely he had just grabbed hold of the youngsters as they had reached into his car to scare them.

Boot added that his client could potentially be facing further challenges on top of his criminal conviction: Singh’s current immigration status was that of overstayer, and it was not known whether the New Zealand Customs Service would soon be examining his presence in New Zealand with increased scrutiny.

Additionally, the address at which he was to reside while serving his sentence was next to a school – meaning he would ideally need to find some form of employment that would keep him away from the school at the times when children were leaving and arriving there.

Singh had already spent time in custody on other unrelated matters, as well as a period on electronically-monitored bail, and Judge Crayton said the sentence he imposed on Friday should therefore be rehabilitative, rather than punitive.

This would ensure the protection of the community for the short term and, hopefully, the long term as well, he said.

The sentence would also need to be judicially monitored.

One of the conditions of his sentence is that he not enter any park, playground, school or early childhood centre. He also cannot communicate with any person under 16 unless it is his own child.

He also has daily curfew periods of between 7.30pm and 9.30am, and between 2pm and 4pm.

“They are all necessary to ensure the safety of the community while you are in New Zealand,” the judge said.”