$7020 found when hedge was trimmed, believed to be drug dealer's cash

Hanna was sentenced at the High Court in Wellington, on methamphetamine charges.

A large amount of cash found in a hedge on a property north of Wellington has been forfeited as being part of the stash of a drug dealer with links to the area.

The money, $7020 in $100, $50 and $20 notes secured with a rubber band and wrapped in plastic film, was found when a hedge was being trimmed and handed in to police in June 2019.

Drug dealer Michael Hanna, 33, was known to have spent time at a house next to the hedge.

The 30kg of methamphetamine found when Michael Hanna was caught in 2017.

He was thought to have made more than $5 million from selling methamphetamine, but precious little of the proceeds of his crimes have been found.

Hanna did not respond to a police application to have the money forfeited to the Crown.

In a recent judgment from the High Court in Wellington, Justice Jill Mallon said the court could make an order for the money to be forfeited if it was probably “tainted”.

Hanna was convicted of serious drug dealing and sentenced to more than 12 years’ jail. The way the money was bundled and hidden was indicative of cash associated with drug dealing, the judge said.

Hanna, who was sentenced for having 30kg of methamphetamine, was also believed to have left $7020 cash in a hedge.

No-one claimed the money that had to sit for a year before it could be forfeited.

The judge was satisfied it was tainted money.

Another neighbour said she had previously also found cash, bound with a rubber band, hidden under some plants.

After Hanna was caught in Auckland in December 2017, police found about $18 million worth of methamphetamine, but only just under $50,000 cash.

Police obtained a court order that meant just over $5 million – Hanna’s estimated profit – could be recovered from him, if it could be found.

Hanna pleaded guilty to charges of having about 30kg of methamphetamine for the purposes of supply, and two charges of supplying the drug.