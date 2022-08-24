Cultural report costs nearly double since 2020, with bill topping $5.9m

Manukau District Court was the source of the largest number of cultural reports ordered in the past financial year. (File Photo)

Taxpayer-funded court reports which give insights into offender behaviour continue to climb dramatically, with the bill nearing $6 million in the past financial year.

Figures released by the Ministry of Justice under the Official Information Act show a total of 2328 reports, either linked to Legal Aid or the Public Defence Service, were invoiced for a total of $5.91m during the period July 1, 2021 to June 30 this year.

The amount is close to double the 2020 cost, when 1557 cultural reports were invoiced for a total spend of $3.29m, and is part of an overall trend of rising numbers of reports being sought and paid for, primarily by the state.

Made possible under Section 27 of the Sentencing Act 2002, a cultural report provides another way for information related to an offender's background and their pathway into the criminal justice system to be put before the court.

Offenders and lawyers are among those who can ask for a cultural report to be prepared, most usually before a sentencing hearing.

Other reports include pre-sentence reports completed by Probation, reparation reports, or outcomes from restorative justice meetings.

More often than not, the information in cultural reports can provide a basis for judges to make discounts off final sentences handed down to offenders, but this is calculated on a case-by-case basis.

Cultural reports can be funded by Legal Aid Services, if approved, commissioned by the Public Defence Service, or can be paid for privately by offenders.

The Ministry of Justice data shows 2090 cultural reports were approved by Legal Aid for payment in the last financial year across the 58 district courts in New Zealand.

The highest number – 180 – came from Manukau District Court, followed by the Auckland and Christchurch courts, with 167 and 158 respectively.

In Taranaki, 52 cultural reports connected to the New Plymouth District Court were funded by Legal Aid, while eight came from Hāwera.

In the High Court jurisdiction, 49 cultural reports were paid for by Legal Aid, while seven sought by the Parole Board were funded, along with six from the Court of Appeal and one from the Youth Court.

All up, the Legal Aid bill for cultural reports totalled about $5.6 million in the past financial year, while the Public Defence Service bill came to $285,600, for the 175 reports it commissioned during the same period.

Sixty cultural reports were ordered from either the New Plymouth or Hawera District Courts between July 1, 2021 and June 30 this year.

Based on the figures provided by the Justice Ministry, Auckland-based provider S27 Reports wrote 52 of the Public Defence Service’s quota, earning the company $99,799, which averaged out to about $1900 per report.

Costs related to specific report writers paid for by Legal Aid was not information held by the Ministry of Justice.

In its OIA response, it explained how the assigned lawyer paid for the report and then sought reimbursement from Legal Aid.

However, the name of the s27 report writer involved was not recorded by Legal Aid.