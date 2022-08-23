Musician felt like a 'lamb being led to slaughter' before alleged sexual assault

The Auckland man is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

A Kiwi musician who alleges he was sexually violated by an Auckland man has repeatedly denied the incident was consensual and felt like a “lamb being led to slaughter”, a court has heard.

After the Auckland man began undressing him he knew he was about to be sexually assaulted, the man told a jury at the High Court at Auckland.

The Auckland man, who cannot be identified due to interim suppression orders, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and attempted sexual violation.

The young musician previously told the court he had been invited to dinner at the man’s house back in 2013, where he drank maybe two or three glasses of wine before starting to feel unwell.

It was a “horrifically stormy” evening, so the man offered the young musician a bed for the night in one of the spare rooms.

During the evening, the conversation turned personal – with the defendant asking what the complainant’s sexuality and relationship status was.

“I was not enthusiastic about his advances.

“I didn’t go to his house with the intention of wanting a lover,” the musician said.

The defendant then led the musician into a media room where the pair watched television, before the defendant kissed him.

David White/Stuff David Jones, QC, submitted to the complainant the kissing was consensual.

The man’s lawyer, David Jones, QC, submitted the man engaged in the kiss consensually and reciprocated.

The musician agreed he allowed it to happen but said it was because he was in shock.

“I did not find [the defendant] sexually attractive at all. I do not want to kiss him now and certainly didn’t want to kiss him then.”

The musician then said he was led out of the media room to the defendant’s bedroom. It was at this point he began feeling “very woozy”.

“I felt like a lamb being led to slaughter, I felt like I could have been led anywhere. It was like an out-of-body experience,” the musician said.

The defendant then started undressing himself.

“I remember him being naked in front of me, and him undressing me and me assisting,” the musician said.

Jones submitted the musician undressed himself as he was consenting.

David White/Stuff Justice Mary Peters is presiding over the trial.

Again, the musician denied this and said it was at this point he thought he was going to be sexually assaulted.

“Consent is an enthusiastic yes. At no point did I speak. Being drunk or drugged and stumbling is not a clear yes,” he said.

The defendant then “dragged” him to the bathroom where the musician vomited before dragging him back to the bed.

The man then performed a sexual act on the musician, the court heard.

The musician was feeling so unwell and out of it he just lay there hoping it would stop, the court heard.

“He then lent over to his night stand and got some lube... I believe he wanted to have sex with me.”

The musician agreed he put himself in a position where sex could have taken place, but he was not actively participating.

“I knew I was being sexually abused – it was an out-of-body experience and I was doing what he implied,” the musician said.

“I didn’t touch him or show any signs of enthusiasm.”

The defendant allegedly told the musician he trusted him and didn’t have any condoms.

Jones asked the musician if him feeling “woozy” or “drunk” or “potentially drugged” was a defence mechanism to avoid admitting it was consensual.

Again the musician disagreed.

“I assumed I was drugged, because my memory of the events were quite clear… I’d only had three glasses of wine.”

Jones asked the musician if the truth was he engaged in consensual sexual activity and the next morning regretted it.

Again the musician said he’d told the man earlier in the evening he was there for friendship and never once consented.

The musician said once he drove away, he hoped the police would stop him so he could tell them what happened.

“Why on Earth, if something bad had happened, why didn’t you go to the police station?” Jones asked.

The musician said he was embarrassed and it would have been his words against the defendant’s.

The trial before a jury and Justice Mary Peters continues.