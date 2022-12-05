Child sex offender's name suppressed due to extraordinary similarities with another man

On The Detail podcast, we talk to law experts about who receives this treatment in court - and why. (Video first published on September 20, 2021)

A South Island man convicted of indecently assaulting a child has had his name and occupation suppressed to protect the identity of another man who shares some striking similarities.

The men have the same name, live in the same rural South Island town, worked in the same job at different times, are a similar age and even look similar – both are balding, elderly, stooped and wear glasses.

The convicted man pleaded guilty to kissing a 14-year-old girl when he was 30 in 1976. Two further charges – one of indecent assault of girl under 12 and another of indecent assault of girl aged 12 to 16 – were dismissed.

The woman, now 57, told the court the offending had caused her lifelong emotional trauma and she wanted the man to be named publicly. She has received an apology from both the Ministry of Justice and police for mishandling her case, which took 46 years for justice to be served.

The summary of facts says the man worked with and was a close friend of the girl’s father. He and his wife spent a lot of time involved in social activities with the girl and her family.

The man and his wife were regular visitors to the girl’s house and on one occasion while staying there he approached her in the lounge and began kissing her in a way she described as “French kissing”.

He stopped when his wife opened the door.

In the 1980s or 90s, the girl and her parents attended a meeting with the man organised by STOP, a community-based service for people engaged in harmful sexual behaviour, where he said he was sorry and the girl’s parents hugged him.

When spoken to in 2020 after another complaint by the woman, he told police he had already been investigated and they should obtain his records from the STOP programme for all the evidence needed for “two very different accounts to this narrative”.

Kathryn George/Stuff The man’s lawyer successfully argued that naming his client would cause undue hardship on an unrelated man who has many similarities with him.

He made no admissions and declined to be formally interviewed.

At the man’s sentencing in August, the Crown prosecutor asked for a jail term because the offending involved a breach of trust by a family friend with a significant age gap.

The defence lawyer said the man acknowledged what he did was wrong, but argued a conviction was punishment enough.

He said the “community-spirited” man had done extremely well as a father and a husband and went on to have an unblemished career.

Judge Gerard Lynch said it was one of the oldest cases he had dealt with.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The man was convicted and ordered to pay $3000 for an indecent assault he committed 46 years earlier.

The victim laid a complaint with police in 2000 but they did not take it any further. She made another complaint in August 2018 and the man was finally interviewed by police in 2020 and charged.

The judge, referring to the victim’s impact statement, said the offending left her “extremely guarded” and confused about a man “her family loved and trusted”.

“The effect on her rippled out over decades and has put a huge strain on the victim. She feels emotionally shattered.”

Her complaint to police drove a wedge between her and her mother and she was not fully supported by her parents or police, the judge said.

The man told the court alcohol played a part in his offending, which he deeply regretted, and he had not harboured any sexual feelings for a child since.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Police finally interviewed the man in 2020 after the woman laid multiple complaints.

Apart from a driving conviction, he had led a “blameless life” since, the judge said.

The judge said the offending was at the lowest level for indecent assault, but it involved a young and vulnerable victim and a gross breach of trust.

He convicted the man and ordered him to pay $3000 emotional harm reparation.

The man applied for permanent suppression of his name and occupation, which the judge granted after a hearing on November 29.

The man argued that naming him would cast suspicion on another person who had the same first and last name, lived in the same community, worked the same job at different times, was a similar age and even looked like him.

Judge Lynch said there was no way of distinguishing the two men due to the “very unusual” combination of identifying factors.

The other man told Stuff the pair were often mistaken for each other, and he was concerned about his reputation being tarnished.

“We are both stooped elderly gentlemen. We are the same age, same career path, same name, same small town. I’ve crossed paths with him many times.”

The Ministry of Justice apologised to the victim after she missed the man’s guilty plea because she was told to wait in a courthouse room that was not connected to the building’s public announcement system.

Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said it was a genuine case of miscommunication.

Supplied The offending has had lifelong impacts on the woman, who is now 57.

“Staff were able to let the victim hear a recording of the defendant’s guilty plea, but we are sorry they missed the opportunity to be in court to see it for themselves, as they wished.”

“The Ministry of Justice is committed to being responsive and accountable to victims of crime and enhancing victims’ rights and we will ensure there is better communication between the court staff and court victim advisers.”

Police also apologised to the victim for not taking her complaint seriously in the past.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton said the victim’s early attempt to make a report did not receive the appropriate treatment at that time.

“As an organisation, New Zealand police has made significant improvements in our handling of such complaints. There are now strict protocols in place to ensure they are managed appropriately and victims provided the support they deserve,” she said.