Witness in gang pad murder trial was 'wasted' on night and lied to police over 'fear for life'

Elizabeth Adora Sheed, Lyndon Paul Sheed and Mitchell Thomas Carston appearing in the High Court in Christchurch for the first day of their trial last Monday, charged with the murder of Kane Wayman.

A key witness in a trial about an alleged murder at a Canterbury gang pad admitted snorting “brown powder” and being “wasted” at the time, which defence lawyers suggest casts doubt on the case.

Kane Alan Wayman, 46, was dropped at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition in his car early on New Year’s Day 2021. He had suffered serious head injuries and died a short time later.

Mitchell Thomas Carston, 26, Lyndon Paul Sheed, 43, and Elizabeth (Liz) Adora Sheed, 26, are jointly charged with Wayman’s murder and appeared for the second day of their jury trial in the High Court at Christchurch on Monday. All three deny any involvement with the alleged assault.

Lyndon Sheed – a leader of the Mongols MC gang – and Carston are accused of carrying out the alleged attack, while Liz Sheed is accused of instigating it in the weeks leading up, and encouraging the alleged beating as it was carried out.

READ MORE:

* One murder charge dropped in New Year's Day gang murder case

* Police investigating shooting near Timaru raid Mongols MC gang pad near Christchurch

* Four murder-accused plead not guilty to New Year's killing at gang pad



Wayman, who was formerly in a relationship with Liz Sheed, went to a party with her at the South Island headquarters of the Mongols motorcycle gang in Burnham, near Christchurch, on December 31, 2020.

There he was subject to a fatal attack instigated by Sheed, the woman he loved, the Crown alleged.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Elizabeth (Liz) Adora Sheed is alleged to have instigated and encouraged the fatal beating of Kane Wayman.

The Crown case is focused on a witness, who has name suppression, who went to the party with Wayman and Liz Sheed.

The witness described hearing an argument break out in the early hours of New Year’s Day on the driveway outside the pad. They went out and saw Wayman and an unidentified “curly haired guy” scuffling around Wayman’s white Mercedes.

Wayman was backing away and holding his hands up in defence, his nose bleeding.

Lyndon Sheed and Carston – who the witness described as “the prospect” – began punching Wayman, with Sheed delivering a “king hit” that dropped him to the ground, the jury heard.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lyndon Paul Sheed, a leader of the Mongols MC gang, is alleged to have led the fatal beating of Kane Wayman at the Mongols pad on Jan 1, 2021.

“Liz came over, stood over him and yelled ‘don’t you f... with my family, I hope you f...ing die.”

Lyndon Sheed, Carston and the “curly haired guy” continued to stomp Wayman “more than 10 times” and kick him to the point where the witness “could hear the gravel crunching”, they said.

The witness pleaded with the trio to stop, but they only did so when they became tired, the court heard.

The witness pleaded with Liz Sheed for the key to Wayman’s car, so they could take him to hospital.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Mitchell Thomas Carston, known in the trial as “the prospect”, is alleged to have joined in on the fatal beating of Kane Wayman.

Sheed refused, giving the key to her father Lyndon, who reluctantly handed it to the witness after some convincing.

The witness couldn’t lift Wayman into the car, so Carston and Lyndon Sheed dragged him in.

As the witness drove away, Lyndon Sheed told them “you hear nothing, see nothing”, the court heard.

After leaving the pad, the witness was escorted to hospital by firefighters after stopping to ask for directions outside Canterbury Museum.

Wayman could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead shortly after 9am.

An autopsy found he died from blunt trauma to the head and neck, and he had an enlarged heart, possibly exacerbated by methamphetamine use.

Lyndon Sheed’s lawyer, Christopher Lange, questioned the witness further about intoxication at the party.

The witness admitted to consuming “brown powder” more than once and being “wasted”, but said: “I still knew what I was doing and knew what I was seeing.”

The witness also admitted lying to police during an interview on January 15, 2021, when they said they did not consume any drugs at the party.

The court heard the witness had been released from prison in early December 2020 after being jailed for burglary, and met Wayman shortly afterwards.

Supplied Kane Alan Wayman, 46, was dropped off at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition before he later died on New Year’s Day, 2021.

Liz Sheed’s lawyer, Rupert Glover, asked the witness why they initially gave a false story to emergency services about how Wayman’s death occurred.

“I feared for my life,” they said.

The witness admitted using methamphetamine with Wayman days before the party, but denied taking the drug on New Year’s Eve.

“I didn’t need any more meth that day.”

The trial continues.