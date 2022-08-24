Meth addict pulled gun on partner after 26 days without sleep, court told

Brandon Jarden, 24, has been sentenced to seven months home detention for a meth-fuelled firearms incident in Burnside, Christchurch that occurred after he did not sleep for 26 days in a row.

A man who didn’t sleep for 26 days in a row while high on methamphetamine ended the binge by pulling a gun on his partner, a court was told.

Brandon Jarden’s actions triggered two school lockdowns and a large armed police response in Burnside, Christchurch, in May 2021.

On Wednesday, Christchurch District Court Judge Michael Crosbie sentenced the 24-year-old to seven months’ home detention for three charges: unlawful possession of a pistol, presenting a pistol and conspiring to supply methamphetamine. Other charges he was facing had been dropped.

At least 10 armed offenders squad members, several police dog squads, firefighters and St John crews responded to the reported firearms incident at a Burnside property on May 6, 2021.

It prompted a 10-hour manhunt for Jarden before police found him later that day.

Te Ara Maurea Roydvale School and nearby BestStart Roydvale early childhood centre were placed into lockdown for a time while police searched for him.

Jarden did not sleep for 26 days in a row and was “probably not on this planet” at the time due to his heavy use of methamphetamine, lawyer Douglas Brown told the court.

When police searched Jarden’s phone they also discovered a video of him shooting a pistol.

Brown said his client’s addiction and the subsequent firearms incident originated from a traumatic childhood he was trying to suppress, and a trigger event that had happened more recently.

The offending was out of character for Jarden, who had a limited prior criminal history, Brown said.

Judge Crosbie addressed Jarden in the dock directly, asking him how he was feeling.

Jarden told him: “I’m clean, off the drugs and clearer headed.”

Mathew Jarden told the judge his son was a “neat and wonderful young man, when he is off the drugs”.

“Meth did it. He was my best friend and I lost him.”

Jarden spent several months in custody and then on electronically monitored bail after he was arrested.

There were severe mental health factors at play that needed addressing, as well as counselling and rehabilitation, which required a sentence of home detention, Brown submitted.

Jarden was likely to relapse if not given the required treatment, a drug and alcohol report stated.

Police did not oppose a sentence of home detention.

In sentencing Jarden, Judge Crosbie made significant deductions for time served and the “significant steps” he had taken to work through his addiction issues.

“Unfortunately, too many parents see their kids become addicted to drugs and die,” Judge Crosbie said.

“You have a chance to fix that ... take drugs out of the equation.”

The judge accepted Jarden’s methamphetamine possession was “not as cynical” as seen in other cases, as he was not motivated by money or greed, but rather the desire to forget his past.

Jarden would be subject to judicial monitoring by the judge, who requested updates every three months, and the sentence could be converted to community detention – a curfew – halfway through.

Jarden would also need to complete anti-violence, drug and alcohol programmes.

“If all goes well you’ll never hear from me again,” Judge Crosbie told him.