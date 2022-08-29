Drink-drive dad used 10-year-old to bypass breath test device, seriously injures them both in crash

Alcohol interlocks have become mandatory requirements for high-range and repeat drink-driving offenders. But, as Hamilton man Richard Chand has proved, they can be bypassed.

A Hamilton dad who got his 10-year-old son to blow into an alcohol breathalyser device fitted to his car so that he could get it started – and then crashed, badly injuring them both – now knows the full effect of his actions.

“If this is not a wake-up call to you, I don’t know what would be,” Judge Kim Saunders told Richard Ronil Chand, 37, at his sentencing in the Hamilton District Court.

The incident on the evening of Saturday, November 21, 2020, led to Chand being charged with ill treatment of a child under 18; causing injury while driving with excess blood alcohol; driving contrary to an alcohol interlock licence; and tampering with an alcohol interlock device.

Mike Mather/Stuff Richard Ronil Chand leaves court following an earlier appearance.

The tampering, as the police summary of facts on Chand’s case revealed, came in the form of some homemade modifications to the interlock (breathalyser) device.

Interlocks fitted to modern cars work by analysing the breath of the driver when they breathe into it.

If alcohol is detected the vehicle won't start.

Chand, however, had attached a two-metre clear PVC hose to the original plastic mouthpiece that was connected to the “head unit” of the device.

Although the police summary does not record why Chand needed to drive that night, it notes he got his son to breathe into the tube, allowing the ignition to turn on.

GOOGLE STREET VIEW Richard Chand drove straight ahead when he came to the “T” intersection with Horsham Downs Rd and smashed into the grassy embankment on the side of the road.

About 10.10pm he was driving east on Kay Rd in Horsham Downs, with his son in the front passenger seat.

Upon getting to the “T” intersection with Horsham Downs Rd, Chand completely failed to make the turn and smashed head-on into a grass bank on the roadside.

Father and son both suffered serious injuries, with the youngster enduring a fractured right wrist, a fractured left index finger, a fractured right ankle and an internal abdominal injury.

Chand broke his hip in three places, and he also suffered an injury to his spine and internal bleeding. His memory of the crash was also affected because of a head injury he suffered in the impact.

A sample of his blood was taken at Waikato Hospital, and it was found to contain 144 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood – well above the legal limit of 50mg.

Chand pleaded guilty to all charges with the exception of the ill-treatment charge, which comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

The judge found him guilty of that charge following a judge-alone trial in May.

He was back before the same judge this month to find out his fate. However, as his lawyer, Russell Boot, pointed out to the court, there had already been consequences for his misdeeds on top of his physical injuries.

He and his partner were now separated. Since the crash he had abstained from drinking alcohol, had not driven, and had been unable to work.

A pre-sentence report had concluded he was very remorseful and was motivated to rehabilitate himself.

“This was blatant offending. You deliberately put your son at risk,” the judge told Chand. “I suspect you have now learned that lesson.”

She sentenced him to nine months of supervision and five months of community detention.

Chand was also disqualified for 12 months, ordered to pay a $500 fine, and must pay his victim $100 in reparation.