Man arrested for aggravated robbery of security staff outside Hamilton bank

A robbery outside ANZ at The Base in Te Rapa was reported on August 22.

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to the aggravated robbery of security staff outside a Hamilton bank last month.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery at The Base, Hamilton, and made an initial appearance in Manukau District Court on Thursday.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear in November.

"While this is a positive result, police continue to follow lines of enquiry to identify others involved," Detective Sergeant Nick Stark said.

“We also want to thank the public who came forward with valuable information very soon after the aggravated robbery which has been of great assistance to investigators."

Police have not yet recovered any cash allegedly taken.

Witness to the robbery said it took less than 30 seconds for three men with weapons to rob the security staff about 12.45pm on a Monday.

A nearby shopper described seeing figures in white overalls and hoods, who had weapons right in the face of a security guard and took off with money bags.

The security staff weren’t physically injured during the robbery.

Police are still encouraging anyone with information to contact police on 105 and quote file number 230822/9632.