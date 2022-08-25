Police on the hunt after petrol station in Raglan held up at gunpoint
A police search is on for a person who held up the Raglan BP with a firearm on Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 7:30am when police were notified of a person who had entered a store on Main Rd and presented a gun, police said in a statement.
The person took a number of items from the store before leaving in a stolen vehicle.
No injuries were reported and there are no indications the firearm was discharged, the spokesperson said.
Waingaro Rd residents will notice a large police presence as they search for a vehicle of interest in relation to the incident.
The Eagle helicopter also joined the search.
Stuff approached staff at the BP petrol station, who declined to comment.