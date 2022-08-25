Invercargill police officer charged for stomping man's head during arrest

An Invercargill police officer was charged and pleaded guilty to injuring by an unlawful act after it was found they overreacted while arresting a person. [File photo]

An Invercargill police officer has plead guilty for unlawfully injuring a person after they stomped a man’s head while he was being arrested and used a dog to pull another man from a car.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority found that the officer should not have used a dog to pull a man from a car after he refused to accompany police for a breath test and doing so was an “overreaction’’.

A IPCA decision says about 1am on October 18, 2020, officers stopped a speeding car on Teviot St in Invercargill.

The driver failed a breath test but would not co-operate. Two passengers shouted abuse and gang slogans.

READ MORE:

* Watchdog clears use of police dog during Palmerston North arrest

* Police justified to pursue and set dog on burglars during arrest, IPCA says

* Police dog handler cleared despite not issuing proper warning during arrest in Upper Hutt



The rear passenger spat at police, while the front passenger got out of the car and confronted officers.

A dog handler and other officers came to assist. After about 15 minutes, two officers tried to pull the driver from the car, but he resisted and was verbally abusive.

The dog handler then commanded his dog to bite the driver. The dog bit the driver’s arm and pulled him from the car. The driver was taken to the ground and handcuffed. He received puncture wounds to his left bicep, facial grazing, and other scratches and bruising.

The driver complained about the use of the dog, and that he was pushed to the ground causing him to hit his head.

The authority found that the use of the police dog was unjustified in the circumstances.

“We also found that the dog handler kicked the driver on his arm and on the side of his body while he was on the ground, and this was not justified.”

Authority chairperson judge Colin Doherty said “in this case, the driver had been pulled over for a driving offence and did not pose a threat to the public with the car immobilised and surrounded.

“He was being physically resistant and verbally aggressive but sufficient officers were present to deal with him and the two passengers.

“Other tactical options, such as continued negotiation or pepper spray, were preferable to using a police dog capable of inflicting serious injuries. To use a police dog in these circumstances was an overreaction,” Doherty said.

A complaint was made to the authority by one of the men arrested, and police started a criminal investigation

At the conclusion of the investigation, the officer was charged with injuring with intent to injure for stomping on one of the passengers' head while he was being arrested, which was later amended to injuring by unlawful act.

The officer, who pleaded guilty and was discharged without conviction, had told the court that he had intended to pin the man’s shoulder with his foot but had since realised he accidentally made contact with his head in the process.

Acting Southern district commander Mike Bowman said police note the findings of the report.

“Any officer whose actions are potentially criminal will be thoroughly investigated and held to account.

“There remains an ongoing employment investigation, and for that reason we are not in a position to comment further at this time,” Bowman said.