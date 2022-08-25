Burglar set fire to home before leaving, causing $340k in damage

The June 2021 fire at a St Aubyn St home in New Plymouth was set by Donald Parker, who pleaded guilty to arson and burglary on Thursday. (File Photo)

A man who fleeced a significant amount of property from a stranger’s home and then set fire to it caused $340,000 in damage, leaving the victims $50,000 out of pocket.

On Thursday, Donald Charles Parker pleaded guilty to the June 26, 2021 arson and burglary in New Plymouth, which were committed while the victims were away from Taranaki.

The pair, who lived at a St Aubyn St property, did not know Parker.

Police documents stated Parker broke into their house in the early hours after smashing a back window.

Once inside, the 47-year-old stole a “substantial” amount of property, including a laptop, a camera, a snowboard, clothing, alcohol, backpacks and two passports.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Donald Parker will be sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court on November 23. (File Photo)

He stashed the stolen items at an associate’s address, about 175 metres down the street, before returning to the house on foot, the summary of facts said.

Parker then poured accelerant throughout the house, but particularly in the spare bedroom, hallway and dining room.

He then set the fire and left.

Damage costing $341,273 was caused to the house, most of which, bar $31,500, was covered by insurance.

The stolen property was worth about $44,000. Insurance partially covered this loss, but the victims remained out of pocket by $19,000.

Police are seeking reparation for the losses for the victims.

The police summary of facts said Parker paid an associate in cash and cannabis to drive him around while he sold items taken in the burglary.

It is not known how much money he gained doing this.

After pleading guilty to charges of arson and burglary during his appearance in the New Plymouth District Court, Parker was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on November 23.

Meanwhile, Judge Gregory Hikaka referred the case to restorative justice to see whether a meeting could take place between Parker and the victims.