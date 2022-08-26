Trio accused of alleged murder of young Taranaki father plead not guilty
One of the men accused of killing a Taranaki father can now be named.
Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner, 26, of Bell Block, is charged with murder by stabbing, following the August 3 death of Rei Marshall.
Two others are accused of the same charge, a 25-year-old and a 16-year-old, but both were granted ongoing name suppression following a hearing in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday.
Marshall, a father-of-two, died at Taranaki Base Hospital, after suffering serious injuries.
The trio entered deemed not guilty pleas to the charge and were remanded in custody ahead of a trial call-over date of February 3, 2023.
Justice Rebecca Ellis told the court a three-week trial would be set down from June 12 next year.
Julian Hannam, who represented the 25-year-old accused, asked for interim name suppression for his client to remain in place for a further two weeks, which was not opposed by the Crown.
The order will automatically lapse on September 9.
In terms of the teen, who is represented by Kylie Pascoe, a temporary suppression of his name would remain in place until a court hearing on December 2.
The court heard the youth would be applying for electronically-monitored bail on August 30.
Ahead of Friday’s hearing, Justice Ellis considered media applications to photograph the accused group, but declined this on the basis of name suppression issues.