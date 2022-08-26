Trio accused of alleged murder of young Taranaki father plead not guilty

10:55, Aug 26 2022
A trio charged in relation to the August 3 death of Rei Marshall in New Plymouth, appeared in the High Court on Friday. (File Photo)
Stuff
A trio charged in relation to the August 3 death of Rei Marshall in New Plymouth, appeared in the High Court on Friday. (File Photo)

One of the men accused of killing a Taranaki father can now be named.

Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner, 26, of Bell Block, is charged with murder by stabbing, following the August 3 death of Rei Marshall.

Two others are accused of the same charge, a 25-year-old and a 16-year-old, but both were granted ongoing name suppression following a hearing in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday.

Marshall, a father-of-two, died at Taranaki Base Hospital, after suffering serious injuries.

The trio entered deemed not guilty pleas to the charge and were remanded in custody ahead of a trial call-over date of February 3, 2023.

Justice Rebecca Ellis told the court a three-week trial would be set down from June 12 next year.

Julian Hannam, who represented the 25-year-old accused, asked for interim name suppression for his client to remain in place for a further two weeks, which was not opposed by the Crown.

The order will automatically lapse on September 9.

In terms of the teen, who is represented by Kylie Pascoe, a temporary suppression of his name would remain in place until a court hearing on December 2.

The court heard the youth would be applying for electronically-monitored bail on August 30.

Ahead of Friday’s hearing, Justice Ellis considered media applications to photograph the accused group, but declined this on the basis of name suppression issues.

Taranaki Daily News