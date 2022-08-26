Judge rejects less-than-life jail term plea for troubled killer Joseph Wheeler

Joseph Wheeler, right, was sentenced at the High Court in Wellington for murdering Richard Wallace.

A judge has rejected a plea for a sentence of less than the usual life imprisonment for troubled killer Joseph Wheeler.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to murdering Richard Martin Wallace, 70, on July 19 last year.

Wheeler’s lawyer Douglas Ewen asked the judge at the High Court in Wellington on Friday to consider sentencing Wheeler to a jail term less than the presumption of life imprisonment.

Ewen said Wheeler should get credit for remorse and co-operating with police. He was entirely candid with officers, he said.

He had longstanding mental health problems and had told health workers that he sometimes felt uncontrollable rage that might lead to him kill someone. Ewen said it was difficult to see what more the health workers could have done.

Wheeler had a "pretty dreadful" upbringing and was just above the level of being intellectually disabled, Ewen said. He also had impaired hearing.

The scene at Strathmore property in Wellington after Wallace was found dead.

Crown lawyer Kate Feltham asked for a life jail term to be imposed.

It was an unprovoked killing of a vulnerable man in his own home, because he hadn’t paid a drug debt, she said.

Wheeler had a longstanding problem abusing multiple substances. He occasionally supplied Wallace with cannabis. Wallace owed him less than $100, but Wheeler was angry repeated attempts to collect the debt had failed.

Justice Rebecca Ellis said the life sentence was not manifestly excessive and the 10-year non-parole period she imposed with it was intended as punishment and to protect society.

Lawyer Douglas Ewen, standing, had asked for a sentence of less than life imprisonment for Wheeler.

On the night of the murder Wheeler had been to the hospital emergency department to get a prescription for medication. He had been banned from his usual health clinic because he threatened staff.

He arrived at Wallace's home in Strathmore, Wellington, already annoyed at the time he had waited at the hospital. Wallace paid for Wheeler's taxi and gave Wheeler, and a woman who arrived with him, a small amount of cash but said he would need to go to an automatic teller machine to get more money.

A knife was stuck into a piece of furniture in Wallace's house, Wheeler took it and stabbed him. Wheeler and the woman left, and Wallace was left dying on the floor, the judge said.

What Wheeler did was not a normal response to a $100 drug debt, she said.

Justice Rebecca Ellis said a life imprisonment term was not manifestly excessive for Wheeler.

He had taken Wallace's life for no real reason, the judge said.

Wheeler turned himself in to police a few days later. He said he had been in a fit of rage and had consistently expressed remorse.

Five months before the killing Wheeler was referred to mental health services who thought he was not psychotic and his medication was not changed. They were trying to find him a new general practitioner and somewhere to live to reduce the stress on him, but at the time of the murder he was still living in his car.

The judge said there was nothing to suggest more could have been done to help Wheeler.