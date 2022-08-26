Jami-Lee Ross was in a 'major life crisis' before going to police about donations

Dr Hugh Clarkson told the court Jami-Lee Ross was anticipating major consequences when giving evidence during the National and Labour parties donations trial.

When Jami-Lee Ross was referred to a psychiatrist in September 2018 ahead of being exposed as the leaker of the then National Party leader’s expenses and going to police about political donations, he was in a major life crisis, a court has heard.

Psychiatrist Dr Hugh Clarkson was giving evidence for Ross at the High Court trial, which focuses on donations made to both the National and Labour parties.

He told the court about Ross’ spiralling mental health and how the former MP was “bewildered, desperate” and wanted to “take revenge”.

The Crown’s case is that sham donors were used and put forward by men on the inside of both parties to disguise the true donor, businessman Yikun Zhang, who was then given a royal honour.

Ross, a former National MP, and three businessmen – Zhang, Shijia (Colin) Zheng and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng – have all denied charges relating to National Party donations.

Zhang and the two Zheng brothers also face charges alongside two men and a woman, who have interim name suppression, in relation to donations made to the Labour Party in 2017.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jami-Lee Ross’ mental health was spiralling before he went to the police in October 2018.

The trial at the High Court at Auckland before Justice Ian Gault is now at the end of its fifth week.

On Friday, Dr Clarkson told the court Ross was referred to him in early September 2018.

“He was in a major life crisis and had a raft of emotional and psychiatric symptoms.”

Clarkson told the court there was a combination of circumstances and Ross expected to be exposed and was anticipating major consequences.

“He was feeling both guilty about his own role and feeling victimised and not at all sure he could possibly survive the situation he was in,” Clarkson said.

The psychiatrist said Ross was worried he would kill himself.

“He anticipated there was a battle between he and Mr Bridges and it would go badly for him,” Clarkson said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Jami-Lee Ross outside the Wellington Police Station after he made a formal complaint about National Party leader Simon Bridges back in October 2018.

Ross was also worried about his marriage and children and felt like a failure.

”He could see very few ways he could escape the worst consequences.”

Clarkson told the court Ross wasn’t capable of thinking things through in a clear, level-headed way.

“He was trying to wrestle with feelings at the time that he didn’t know how to handle.”

Clarkson diagnosed Ross with severe adjustment disorder.

On September 27, when Bridges had asked him to agree to a demotion, Clarkson saw Ross who was “bewildered and desperate”.

Ross was fixated on getting revenge and how to prevent the demotion, Clarkson said.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF MP Jami-Lee Ross explains why he lashed out at National leader Simon Bridges on Monday. (First published October 2018)

In the weeks leading up to Ross’ explosive statements on October 16 and 17 to the police and the media accusing Bridges, Clarkson said his mental state was getting worse.

Ross should not have been making big decisions, Clarkson said.

Towards the end of October, Clarkson was extremely concerned about Ross and he contacted the police.

Later that night, Ross was found in the Waikato before being hospitalised under the Mental Health Act.

Under cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Paul Wicks, QC, the psychiatrist said Ross would appear calm and rational a lot of the time, but there were small signs of anxiety.

Clarkson said adjustment disorder did not have an effect on the ability to tell the truth.

However, truthfulness or the consequences of actions have a much lower value for somebody experiencing strong emotions, Clarkson said.

Ross told another psychiatrist, Dr Ian Goodwin, he’d had suicidal ideation from a young age and that was a way of getting out of difficult or distressing circumstances.

The breakdown of his extra-marital relationship, breakdown of the relationship with Bridges and the impact both these would have on his personal and professional life contributed to his feelings.

Goodwin said Ross’ statements to the police and media in October 2018 were strongly influenced by his underlying mental disturbance and his belief at the time he would kill himself in the wake of the revelations.

In June this year, Ross told Goodwin he still had ideas about killing himself, however what stopped him was his two children.

The trial before Justice Gault continues.

