Young musician didn't consent to sexual advances by Auckland man, Crown says

A jury has been told it’ll need to grapple with the issue of consent in a trial where a young musician says he was sexually violated by an Auckland man.

The Auckland man, who cannot be identified due to interim suppression orders, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and attempted sexual violation back in 2013.

On Friday at the High Court at Auckland, both Simon Foote QC and David Jones QC closed the crown and defence cases to the jury.

There is no dispute the sexual contact happened, but what is disputed is the issue around consent.

“Those consent issues are really at the heart of this trial and what you’ll have to grapple with,” Foote said.

While Jones submitted a regretted consent after the event is not a lack of consent.

The Crown’s case is the musician went to the man’s house that night with the intention of having dinner and not being sexually assaulted.

David White/Stuff Simon Foote QC said the musician did not consent that night.

The musician told the court he told the man it was “strictly friendship” when he was asked if he wanted a lover.

“The prospect of sexual interaction that night all come from [the defendant],” Foote submitted.

“The offer of the TV show, the kiss out of the blue, the undressing, the acts in the bed...they were all instigated by [the defendant] that evening.”

The young musician said he drank maybe two or three glasses of wine before starting to feel unwell.

He later vomited after being undressed by the man.

“He was in no state to consent to sexual intercourse,” Foote said.

What the musician needed was care not sexual advances, Foote submitted.

Despite the musician agreeing to stay the night, he was told it would be in a spare room. Again, this was no sign of consent, Foote submitted.

While the musician accepted he kissed the man, it was out of shock.

“I did not find [the defendant] sexually attractive at all. I do not want to kiss him now and certainly didn’t want to kiss him then.”

David White/Stuff David Jones QC said regret after the fact doesn’t mean there was no consent.

The musician said he felt like a “lamb being led to slaughter”, and it was inevitable he was about to be sexually assaulted.

The musician agreed he put himself in a position where sex could have taken place, but he was not actively participating.

“I knew I was being sexually abused – it was an out-of-body experience and I was doing what he implied,” the musician said.

“I didn’t touch him or show any signs of enthusiasm.”

Foote submitted to the jury they could be sure without reasonable doubt the Crown had proved the complainant did not consent to the sexual acts.

“No reasonable person would think an inebriated, unresponsive person who’d thrown up twice would consent...[the defendant] did not seek that. [The defendant] proceeded in the obvious absence of (consent),” Foote submitted.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The trial at the High Court at Auckland will continue on Monday. (File photo)

Jones submitted to the jury the musician had made substantive concessions in his evidence about consent.

The man’s lawyer submitted the natural reaction of an unwanted kiss was to recoil. But the complainant did the opposite of this.

“In this day in age you don’t need to have written authority to have sexual conduct with someone else...they don't need to sign a consent form.

“Actions speak a lot louder than words and is what you have to look at here,” Jones submitted.

The defence lawyer told the jury the musician didn’t say or do anything to indicate any absence of consent.

After vomiting and the man performing a sexual act on the musician, Jones submitted the complainant participated willingly in the attempted sexual intercourse.

When the defendant told the musician they’d try again in the morning, Jones submitted that there was consent and that consent would be there the following day.

Jones submitted to the jury they could not exclude the reasonable possibility the defendant believed the musician was consenting.

Justice Mary Peters will sum the case up to the jury on Monday.