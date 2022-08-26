Gang members arrested in Spring Creek during Operation Cobalt

Police have arrested three gang mambers in Spring Creek as part of Operation Cobalt. (File photo)

Three gang members have been arrested in Marlborough as part of ongoing investigations into gang activities.

Police executed a search warrant at a gang property on Ferry Rd in Spring Creek, north of Blenheim, on Thursday afternoon.

Two men, aged 32-years-old and 41-years-old, were to appear in Nelson District Court on Friday facing charges including kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

A third man aged 34-years-old would appear in Nelson District Court on Monday facing charges including kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Tasman District CIB Detective Inspector Mark Chenery of Tasman District CIB said crime, intimidation and gang violence caused a significant impact on the wellbeing of our communities.

“As part of Operation Cobalt, we continue to have a significant focus on targeting and disrupting unlawful gang activity in our communities.

“These arrests should send a clear message of our commitment to hold to account individuals who believe they can operate outside the law.”

Police welcomed information from anyone who had concerns about gang activity in their community.

The information supplied could help the police piece together details of offending and lead to a prosecution.

Report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or phone 105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org