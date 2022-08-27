Father of children found dead in suitcases died of cancer before the mother left NZ

The remains of two young children were inside suitcases left at an Auckland storage unit for "a number of years".

The father of a boy and a girl whose bodies were found in suitcases in south Auckland died of cancer before it’s thought his wife left New Zealand and flew to South Korea.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the children’s remains were unwittingly discovered by the winners of a storage unit auction.

The winners retrieved items, including the suitcases, from the unit at Safe Store Papatoetoe and brought them to their Clendon Park home on August 11.

The complex case, which is virtually unparalleled in New Zealand, has captured international headlines as investigators try to piece together who was responsible for the killings.

Police previously said they believed the children had been dead for a number of years and were aged between 5 and 10 years old.

David White/Stuff Police at the Clendon Park home where the children’s bodies were found in suitcases.

Stuff has learned the victims are thought to be a girl and a boy, born in Auckland in 2009 and 2012 respectively.

Their parents, who are both from Seoul, South Korea, married in New Zealand.

The children's father died of cancer in late 2017.

James Halpin/Stuff The children’s remains were in suitcases that were stored at Safe Store for three to four years.

His parents have lived in Auckland, but it is unclear if that remains the case.

On Monday, South Korean authorities revealed they’d been asked to help find a woman, thought to be the children’s mother, who arrived in South Korea in the second half of 2018.

There was no record of the woman, aged in her 40s, having left the country after that, they said.

It was unclear if she travelled there with anyone else.

Police in New Zealand have not confirmed the South Korean link to their homicide investigation, but previously said they were in contact with Interpol, an international policing organisation.

On Friday, following questions from Stuff earlier in the day, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the children had been identified.

However, the coroner had issued a non-publication order suppressing their names “at the family’s request”, he said.

Vaaelua did not address a series of questions from Stuff, such as whether police had established when and how the children were killed or if the woman in South Korea had been located and spoken to.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua is leading the investigation into the children’s deaths.

“Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the children.

“Further updates will be provided as the police investigation allows.”

At a media conference on August 18, Vaaelua said the children’s bodies were in separate suitcases, which had been stored in the storage unit for about three to four years.

He would not say how the children died or if police had identified any suspects in relation to the case.