Edendale man ordered to pay $27k reparation for damage to house from methamphetamine

Edendale man Joshua Joseph Farrell was sentenced for manufacturing meth in three different places in New Zealand.

A 35-year-old man has been ordered to pay more than $27,000 reparation for the damage caused to a house from manufacturing methamphetamine.

Joshua Joseph Farrell, of Edendale, was sentenced on three charges of manufacturing meth, supplying meth, possessing precursor equipment, failing to assist police under the search and surveillance act, and possession of two meth pipes.

The manufacturing charges related to three different places, Gore, Arrowtown and Auckland.

During sentencing in the Invercargill District Court of Friday, Judge Raoul Neave said police went to a house in Auckland and found items consistent with a disassembled lab.

Police also found a white two litre container containing chemicals used for manufacturing meth.

Farrell’s offending was compounded that when he was on bail, another disassembled lab was found near a walking track near Arrowtown which was tracked back to him, the judge said.

The cleanup cost for the Auckland house was $24,000.

The Crown submitted that the offending was premeditated with significants costs and Farrell’s own drug use was a significant driver in the offending, the judge said.

Farrell’s lawyer Michael Walker said he was hardly recognisable from the person he was 12 months ago and was one of the few people who could become a contributing member of society.

Farrell was also prepared to pay $20,000 reparation upfront, Walker said.

The judge said Farrell could have a “very positive future’’.

He sentenced Farrell to 15 months’ jail and ordered him to pay $27,555.10 reparation, $20,000 to be paid in the next 28 days.

Farrell was released on Friday for time served.