Auckland man found not guilty of sexually violating young musician

The jury began deliberating on Monday at the High Court at Auckland.

An Auckland man has been found not guilty of sexually violating a young musician at his home.

The man, who cannot be identified because of interim suppression orders, was charged with sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and attempted sexual violation after the incident in 2013.

At his trial at the High Court at Auckland, both the Crown and defence agreed there was no dispute the sexual contact happened. What was disputed was the issue of consent.

Earlier on Monday, Justice Mary Peters summed up the case to the jury before they began deliberating.

The court previously heard the alleged assault happened when the musician went to the man’s house to have dinner.

David White/Stuff Prosecutor Simon Foote, QC, told the jury the sexual acts were not consensual.

He told the court the man asked him if he wanted a lover, but the musician was firm that it was “strictly friendship”.

The musician said he drank maybe two or three glasses of wine before starting to feel unwell. He later vomited.

“He was in no state to consent to sexual intercourse,” Foote said.

What the musician needed was care, not sexual advances, Foote submitted.

The musician agreed to stay the night but was told it would be in a spare room, the court heard.

It was then that he was sexually violated, Foote said.

David White/Stuff David Jones, QC, acted for the defendant.

The musician said he felt like a “lamb being led to slaughter”. The musician agreed he put himself in a position where sex could have taken place, but he was not actively participating.

“I knew I was being sexually abused – it was an out-of-body experience and I was doing what he implied,” the musician said.

“I didn’t touch him or show any signs of enthusiasm.”

Defence lawyer David Jones, QC, submitted that the musician, in his evidence, had made statements that suggested he consented to the sexual contact.

Jones referenced a kiss between the man and the musician. The musician accepted he kissed the man but said it was out of shock.

Jones said the natural reaction to an unwanted kiss was to recoil – but the complainant did the opposite.

“In this day and age you don’t need to have written authority to have sexual conduct with someone else ... They don't need to sign a consent form.

“Actions speak a lot louder than words and is what you have to look at here.”

The defence lawyer told the jury the musician didn’t say or do anything to indicate any absence of consent.

Jones submitted that the complainant participated willingly in the attempted sexual intercourse.