Witnesses asked to come forward after Christchurch hit-and-run

Police are seeking information after a hit-and-run incident in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon. (File photo)

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a hit-and-run incident in Christchurch.

A man was injured after being hit by a silver-coloured Subaru Impreza near the intersection of Anzac Dr and Wainoni Rd at about 2.45pm on Thursday.

He suffered grazing to his body and head and is recovering at home.

Police are investigating the incident and asking for witnesses to come forward.

“We believe he had been in his own vehicle, a grey Nissan Skyline, shortly before he got out and was struck by the Subaru,” said Constable Lisa Zwarst.

“We now need to locate the driver of the silver Subaru and we're asking for anyone with information, including witnesses, to get in contact,” she said.

Police want to hear from anyone driving in the area at the time or those who may have dash-cam footage capturing the incident.

Anyone with information should call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or provide it online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. The file number is 220825/2856.