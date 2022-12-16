Manhattan developer turned Canterbury winemaker in $1.3m tax fraud

Colin David Rath, 58, owns the Waipara Winds vineyard in North Canterbury. He is selling it following his fraud troubles. (File photo).

A former New York property developer turned Canterbury winery owner has admitted to $1.3 million worth of GST fraud.

Colin David Rath, 58, pleaded guilty to 39 counts of dishonestly using GST returns, with the intention of obtaining a financial advantage, at the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

An Inland Revenue (IRD) investigation revealed he claimed $1.5m using 85 falsified documentsfrom 2017 to 2021. He was given $1.3m.

They related to Rath’s North Canterbury-based businesses, Waipara Winds – trading as Fiddler’s Green – a restaurant and vineyard, which also grows hemp and olives, and the now-disestablished New York Grape Escape, north of Christchurch.

Rath spent two years sailing to New Zealand on a luxury $950,000 yacht arriving in Auckland with his family in 2016. He had an entrepreneur work visa and set up the North Canterbury winery along with two other companies.

He also forged at least 13 false immigration documents to obtain a New Zealand entrepreneur residency.

He pleaded guilty to two further representative charges of forging a document in relation to this.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF Rath pleaded guilty to 41 fraud related charges at the Christchurch District Court on Friday. (File photo).

Evidence showed that over a sustained period, Rath deliberately doctored documents and attempted to impede IRD officers while they investigated him. On one occasion he met them at a neighbouring business and attempted to convince them it was his business, the summary said.

Rath’s false GST tax returns were filed under a business called Waipara Winds Limited (WWL), which he incorporated in 2016.

WWL became under audit on May 6, 2021, following the fraud investigation.

On May 7, Rath took two IRD investigators for a tour of the winery’s property. He took them to what he called a “spec house” and told officers they could look through the windows. It was not his property.

The owner of the property was not aware of IRD’s visit and confirmed he had not given permission for Rath to take them through the house.

The building company named on the contract for the “spec house” confirmed they had not built it.

With each false GST return, Rath filed fake payment schedules, a doctored USA bank account, altered and forged invoices, the summary said.

In 2018, Rath received Overseas Investment Office permission to purchase his 27-hectare property at Waipara.

In 2021, he announced he was building a four-bedroom luxury home out of used shipping containers on his property.

Supplied Colin Rath’s nine container home in a raw state at Fiddler's Green in Waipara

Rath previously wrote a book detailing his property development sagas in the United States, and once owned a US$3.4m (NZ$4.7m) luxury apartment in Manhattan with two waterfalls feeding a koi pond in the living room – a scaled water feature in the shape of the Yangtze River.

He signalled his intentions to live in New Zealand in a US magazine article in 2015, saying “this is not the America I knew”.

As of 2010, his Waipara property had a $2.1m rateable valuation. The vineyard grows several grape varieties, including riesling, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, and gewürztraminer – and previously produced 82 tonnes of crop from about 35,150 vines.

Rathwas remanded on bail and will be sentenced on March 8.