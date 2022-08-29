Dunedin police roundup: Bonnet jumping road rage, shipping container stops drink-driver and the case of the prosthetic leg

Police were called to the scene of two brothers who so angry another driver had tooted at them that they jumped on his bonnet and smashed his windscreen.

Two brothers jumped on the bonnet of another vehicle after they became angry the driver had tooted at them.

The road rage incident unfolded on Thomas Burns St, Dunedin, about noon on Sunday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Prior to the road rage, incident the brothers’ vehicle allegedly cut-off the other car while changing lanes, prompting that driver to honk their horn.

That led to the brothers stopping their car and jumping on the other car’s bonnet, causing the windows to smash.

READ MORE:

* Officers in police wagon spot 9-year-old driving drunk dad to bottle store

* Punches thrown in road rage incident between bus driver and man

* Dog dragged behind car in Havelock North



A video of the incident showed the victim fleeing down the road.

Both brothers were arrested, and the investigation was ongoing, Bond said.

Police were also called to the car park of the Mornington Tavern after a drink-driver reportedly crashed.

The 21-year-old driver, who had been socialising at the tavern, had tried to drive from the car park, but hit a shipping container, Bond said.

“She then fought with attending police.”

She was arrested, and at the police station recorded a breath alcohol reading of 940 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

She was charged with careless driving, assaulting police, drink-driving, resisting police and possession of cannabis.

“It is a reminder of how dangerous it is to be drink-driving, when you can’t even leave the car park of the bar you’ve been drinking in.”

Police would follow up with the bar about the incident, Bond said.

Officers also attended a crash involving a 75-year-old man on lower Stuart St, on Saturday about 8pm.

The man told police the soles of his feet were wet due to the wet weather, so when he drove out of the park his prosthetic leg slipped and jammed between the brake and the accelerator. “

His car shunted the car behind him, then put the car into drive and crashed into the car in front of him, Bond said.

No-one was injured, and the investigation was ongoing.

John Hawkins The Otago Regional Rescue helicopter took two brothers to Dunedin Hospital on Saturday.

Police were called to Chrystalls​ Beach, about 50km south-west of Dunedin, on Saturday, about 2.30pm, after an 11-year-old boy got swept off the beach by a rogue wave.

His 13-year-old brother was able to swim after him, and held onto him before swimming back to the shore.

The boys, who were assisted by members of the public, were in the water for five to 10 minutes and taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.