Life imprisonment for Mongrel Mob member who murdered Outlaws member Peter Lui

Peter Lui, a long-time member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, died on March 29 last year after being assaulted outside his home in Pandora, Napier.

A Mongrel Mob member who pleaded guilty to the murder of rival Outlaws member Peter Lui​ and robbing him of his patch, has been jailed for life.

Belmont Sonny Freedom Eruiti Te Aonui-Tawhaiwas a passenger in a car when he and co-accused Hemi Cahill spotted Lui driving his motorbike home on is lunchbreak. The Outlaws gang patch he wore on his back, became a literal target as they pursued him.

Te Aonui-Tawhai appeared before Justice Matthew Palmer​​ in the High Court at Napier on Monday morning for sentencing in relation to one charge each of murder, aggravated robbery and assaulting a person with a blunt instrument.

Lui, a long-time member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, died on March 29 last year after being assaulted outside his home in Pandora, Napier.

READ MORE:

* The chance sighting that led to the savage murder of Outlaws member Peter Lui

* Witnesses recall fatal attack on Outlaws leader outside his gang pad

* Outlaws leader stabbed 13 times by rival gang members stealing his patch, court told



He was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition after the incident in Mersey St, but died soon after arrival. Hundreds attended Lui’s funeral.

Through tears, his children and other family members read out their victim impact statements. They spoke of the “hardworking”, “shy” and “loving” man who kept his family life separate from his long affiliation with the Outlaws gang.

His sisters spoke of the important role Lui held as the only son in a Chinese family that could trace back their ancestry hundreds of years and had already lost their patriarch almost 40 years ago.

The violent nature of Lui’s death and some family’s inability to return to New Zealand due to Covid-19 had made his loss especially painful, they said.

“They took the life of my brother for a patch, to make themselves feel better,” said one sister. “Nothing will ever bring Peter back to us.”

John Cowpland/Stuff The scene of Peter Lui’s death on March 29, 2021, on Mersey St in Napier.

Te Aonui-Tawhai’s defence lawyer Roger Philip​ acknowledged it was an “act of outrageous foolishness” .

Philip said his client was genuinely remorseful, reading a statement on his behalf in which he apologised. “I can’t bring [him back] and I can’t do anything to compensate for that.”

Te Aonui-Tawhai, who was 22 at the time of the attack, had been raised in a gang environment which needed to be considered in deciding the parole period, his lawyer said.

In sentencing, Justice Palmer described how Lui’s wife was “haunted by the way his life was viciously taken” and how she had been robbed of the “best thing that had happened to her”, as well as her future happiness.

“The family will always keep him close in their hearts and their memories of him.”

Justice Palmer described it as a “callous”,“premeditated” attack on a rival gang member, using a weapon (a knife) multiple times in the act of an aggravated robbery, the taking of Lui’s patch.

He considered Te Aonui-Tawhai’s youth, addiction, personal background and potential for rehabilitation mitigating factors.

Te Aonui-Tawhai was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years. He was also sentenced to seven years’ concurrent imprisonment on the aggravated robbery charge and 18 months for assault with a weapon.

His co-accused Hemi Cahill​ pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery relating to the theft of Lui’s motorcycle club patch, but denied charges of assault with a vehicle and being party to murder.

Cahill stood trial on both charges in July where the jury returned a guilty verdict on the charge of assault with a vehicle but could not reach a verdict on the other charge.

The Crown has indicated Cahill will be retried at a later date on that charge.