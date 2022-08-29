Police prevent evacuated Nelson house being burgled for a third time

Police have been conducting extra patrols around stickered houses in Nelson (file photo).

Suitcases filled with stolen clothes were abandoned on a driveway when police interrupted thieves stealing from an evacuated property that had already been a target.

Neighbour Bill Moore said a yellow-stickered house in Nelson South that had already been burgled twice was hit again Monday morning.

However, the thieves were foiled when a police patrol car appeared on the scene, forcing them to leave their vehicle in the driveway as they ran from the scene.

Moore said the burglary took place at around 4am on Monday, with the intruders gaining entry to the house by smashing in a door.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Maggie Gray at her families home in Nile St that has been yellow stickered after water from the Maitai River flooded part her of house and destroyed much of the garden.

Thieves filled suitcases with clothes and stolen items, and had packed their car “nearly full of loot” when a police patrol car appeared at the scene.

The people then “scarpered,” leaving their vehicle and suitcases full of stolen items in the driveway. The vehicle was later towed by police off the property.

He believed one of the burglars was later arrested “some distance away” following a police dog team being brought in.

This was the third time in a week the house had been burgled, after its residents left the premises during the extreme floods and slips that caused more than 200 houses to be evacuated.

Moore said it was great that the police had answered requests to step up patrols around stickered-houses.

The residents had been shocked to find that burglars had returned for a third time, ignoring the extra security measures that neighbours had taken to protect the house.

“Its despicable behaviour, preying on good people who have already suffered an enormous blow due to the flood damage.

“The whole street is hoping that these criminals will get a stiff sentence in due course.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Several houses in Nelson have been red or yellow stickered after floods and slips. (file photo)

Nelson Bays area commander inspector Matt Scoles said an officer on routine patrol in Nelson South saw a vehicle in the driveway of a Nelson South property early Monday morning.

The vehicle contained items believed to have been stolen from the yellow-stickered home.

Police cordons were put in place, and a dog unit was called in to help with the search. No one was found at the house, but the dog helped track a scent to a nearby address where a person was taken into custody.

The vehicle had been seized and routine forensic work was now under way as part of the investigation.

A 31-year-old man was remanded on bail on a charge of breach of community work, and was due in the Nelson District Court on September 13.

Scoles said it was “really disappointing” to see people take advantage of empty buildings for their own gain, in what has been a tough time for all the community.

“Police are patrolling areas of need where we can, but we can't do it alone. If you see any suspicious behaviour, please let police know.”

Scoles said if a crime was happening to call 111 immediately with as much detail as possible. Information after the fact could be passed to police via 105.

“We urge anyone who has been the victim of a crime to contact us. This allows us to further form a picture of what is happening in our communities and deploy our resources accordingly.”