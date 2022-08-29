Former Wellington school caretaker who abused schoolboy now eligible for earlier prison release

A former Wellington school caretaker found guilty of repeatedly sexually abusing a boy will be able to apply for parole earlier after a Court of Appeal ruling.

Makshud Ahmed was 50-years-old and the boy was 12 when the abuse began in 2009. It continued until the boy was 15.

It was earlier shown in court that the offending happened over the boy’s last two years of primary school and first two years of secondary school. Throughout year 7, Ahmed groomed him and at the end of the year the first sexual event occurred.

Ahmed was one of the boys hanging out in the school caretaker’s shed. The abuse happened two or three times a week with Ahmed manipulating him, talking him up and then picking at his insecurities to crush him, Crown lawyer Simon Barr earlier told court.

He was charged in 2018 and, in a jury trial in 2019, he was found guilty of five charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and one charge of attempted sexual violation. He was sentenced to 11 years in jail with a 50% – five-and-a-half years – minimum period of imprisonment.

Convicts can usually apply for parole after one-third of their sentence.

Three judges dismissed the appeal against the original conviction.

But at the Court of Appeal on in May Ahmed’s lawyer Cara Thorburn argued the judge had not properly directed the jury on the legal elements of consent and reasonable belief in consent. Ahmed had been aiming to overturn the conviction and remove the minimum parole period.

The court’s reserved decision was released on Monday by Justice Forrie Miller, on behalf of the three judges.

The appeal against the conviction was dismissed, but Ahmed managed to get the minimum non-parole period removed.

It came after his lawyer argued that minimum periods of imprisonment could not be imposed as a matter of routine.

“Counsel acknowledged that the offending was serious and repeated, but submitted that Mr Ahmed has previously led a blameless life and argued that a lengthy finite sentence suffices to meet the statutory purposes,” court documents say.

The judges said the offending was “predatory and extensive” and “extremely damaging” for his victim. It also noted that Ahmed was “without remorse”.

But there was no reason to think the community needed any further protection from Ahmed than the regular 11-year sentence provided and the judges pointed out he would likely need to engage with rehabilitation services to get parole.